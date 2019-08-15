News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mayo’s Kelly wins July player award

Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Mayo forward Grace Kelly has been named LGFA Player of the Month award for July.

Kelly (25) is preparing for the county’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Galway at Croke Park on Sunday week following a series of stellar displays last month, as Mayo bounced back from their Connacht final replay defeat to qualify for the knockout stages of the All-Ireland series.

In Mayo’s first Group 4 outing against Tyrone, Grace scored 1-3, including two pointed frees, as Peter Leahy’s team claimed a crucial 3-14 to 3-11 victory over the hosts at Healy Park, Omagh.

Grace, from the Moy Davitts club, followed that up with a haul of 0-8, including four pointed frees, in a player-of-the-match display against Ulster champions Donegal in Tullamore.

Those victories saw Mayo finish on top of Group 4, as the 2017 finalists advanced to play Armagh in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior quarter-finals.

Last Saturday in Longford, Grace was influential again as she contributed two points in a three-point victory over the Orchard County, to help Mayo through to the last four of the competition, and a repeat meeting with old rivals Galway.

Mayo, captained by Grace’s sister Niamh, will take on Galway in the first of a semi-final double-header at Croke Park (2pm).

All-Ireland champions Dublin meet Lidl NFL Division 1 holders Cork at 3.45pm, in a repeat of last year’s final.

