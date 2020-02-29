News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mayo's Division 1 clash with Kerry postponed until Sunday

Cillian O'Connor reacts during a Mayo v Kerry game in 2019.
By Steve Neville
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 10:57 AM

The GAA have postponed the Football League Division 1 clash between Mayo and Kerry.

The game has been postponed due to the arrival of Storm Jorge.

The fixture will now take place tomorrow at 1pm at MacHale Park.

There is a status orange wind warning currently in place for Mayo until 3am on Sunday.

Met Éireann said winds "will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h".

There is also a status yellow rainfall warning in place for the county, as well as the rest of Connacht, until 11.59pm on Saturday.

The forecaster said "rainfall accumulations generally between 20 to 30mm" are expected during Friday and Saturday.

Over the last month, stormy weather has wreaked havoc with the GAA's fixture list.

Storm Dennis caused a number of postponements and cancellations two weeks ago, the weekend after Storm Ciara had caused similar problems.

