Mayo's Andy Moran announces inter-county football retirement

Mayo footballer Andy Moran has announced that he has retired from inter-county football.

The forward told Richie Sadlier on Second Captains' The Player's Chair podcast that "the football side of it is over for me."

Clarifying his remark Moran, 35, said: "My career is finished as of yesterday, really, to be honest with you.

"We had a conversation with [Mayo boss] James [Horan] yesterday and just let him know that it was finished.

"I'm now kind of refocusing. I know my mind is clear now because I can actually think 'okay what's my next step, what do I want to get into?'.

"I left the WhatsApp groups last night."

Moran said leaving the group was the "toughest" moment of the whole lot due to having made "some great friends and some great memories."

The 2017 footballer of the year made his debut for Mayo in 2004 and went on to win eight Connacht titles with the Yew county.

The Ballaghaderreen man won All Star awards in 2011 and 2017 and was an All-Ireland runner-up on six occasions.

The full episode of The Player's Chair with Richie Sadlier will be available on Second Captains on Tuesday.

