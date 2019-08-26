News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mayo's Andy Moran announces inter-county football retirement

By Steve Neville
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 07:09 PM

Mayo footballer Andy Moran has announced that he has retired from inter-county football.

The forward told Richie Sadlier on Second Captains' The Player's Chair podcast that "the football side of it is over for me."

Clarifying his remark Moran, 35, said: "My career is finished as of yesterday, really, to be honest with you.

"We had a conversation with [Mayo boss] James [Horan] yesterday and just let him know that it was finished.

"I'm now kind of refocusing. I know my mind is clear now because I can actually think 'okay what's my next step, what do I want to get into?'.

"I left the WhatsApp groups last night."

Moran said leaving the group was the "toughest" moment of the whole lot due to having made "some great friends and some great memories."

The 2017 footballer of the year made his debut for Mayo in 2004 and went on to win eight Connacht titles with the Yew county.

The Ballaghaderreen man won All Star awards in 2011 and 2017 and was an All-Ireland runner-up on six occasions.

The full episode of The Player's Chair with Richie Sadlier will be available on Second Captains on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Dublin defenders will decide which Kerry forwards to mark

Quirke's Final Preview: Kerry's matchups. The Fenton factor. Walsh wildcard. Gough controversy

More on this topic

Dublin defenders will decide which Kerry forwards to markDublin defenders will decide which Kerry forwards to mark

Cork GAA hire Munster S&C coach as High Performance ManagerCork GAA hire Munster S&C coach as High Performance Manager

Watch all the highlights as St Finbarr's hold onto Cork SFC crown in extra-time battleWatch all the highlights as St Finbarr's hold onto Cork SFC crown in extra-time battle

Ephie Fitzgerald steps down after Cork lose All-Ireland semi to DublinEphie Fitzgerald steps down after Cork lose All-Ireland semi to Dublin

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

17 Kerry players set for first final experience17 Kerry players set for first final experience

Comfortable win for Andy Murray against French teenager at Rafa Nadal OpenComfortable win for Andy Murray against French teenager at Rafa Nadal Open

Konta battles through to US Open second roundKonta battles through to US Open second round

Boss Hodgson hails Ayew for weekend displayBoss Hodgson hails Ayew for weekend display


Lifestyle

When life gives you lemons, is it okay to not make lemonade? Donal O’Keeffe talks with the co-author of a self-help book.Squeezing the most out of life

There are so many decisions and new experiences facing first-year students in the next few months, it would be easy to become overwhelmed. From where to live, who to live with, what clubs to join. And that’s all before you even get to grips with the academic side and how drastically it differs from school.Making Cents: Work out your budget for the college year ahead

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

The Great British Bake Off is back tonight, so Gemma Dunn finds out what’s in storeLining up a fresh batch of aspiring bakers

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »