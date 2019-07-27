News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mayo triumph over Donegal to claim Group 4 top spot

Mayo triumph over Donegal to claim Group 4 top spot
Grace Kelly of Mayo in action against Deirdre Foley of Donegal. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile.
By Daire Walsh
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 03:36 PM

Mayo 1-22 - 3-12 Donegal

The magnificent full-forward line of Grace Kelly, Rachel Kearns and Sarah Rowe came up trumps for Mayo at O’Connor Park in Tullamore as they claimed the top spot in Group 4 of the TG4 All-Ireland SFC with a deserved triumph over Donegal.

Between them, the outstanding attacking trio registered a combined haul of 1-20 to give Peter Leahy’s side a safe passage in the quarter-finals.

Karen Gutherie with 2-4 and Geraldine McLaughlin, who scored 1-6, led the Donegal resistance, but they miss out on second place in the table to northern rivals Tyrone.

While McLaughlin traded an early point with Grace Kelly, Mayo soon established a foothold through Kelly’s sister Niamh and Sarah Rowe.

Yet, it was a scoring blitz either side of the first-quarter mark that brought the Donegal challenge to life.

Supplementing Gutherie’s superbly-taken goal on 11 minutes, McLaughlin added a brace of scores to propel the Ulster champions into the driving seat.

Unanswered efforts from Grace Kelly (two), Kearns (two) and Rowe subsequently got Mayo back into the groove.

However, it was Donegal who had the final say in the opening period. With Mayo netminder Aisling Tarpey out of position, McLaughlin smashed the net to give her side a 2-6 to 0-10 interval cushion.

Consecutive points for Gutherie and McLaughlin significantly improved their prospects on the resumption, but a resilient Mayo spectacularly turned the tables on their opponents with a powerful scoring blitz.

Grace Kelly (three) and Rowe (two) bolstered their personal tallies and even though Gutherie interrupted this scoring sequence at the far end, Donegal couldn’t halt the momentum of a rampant Mayo.

A Rowe free restored their advantage on 43 minutes and with Grace Kelly and Kearns proving to be a constant thorn in Donegal’s side, they moved five points clear at 0-21 to 2-10 inside the closing quarter.

Kearns’ palmed finish looked set to ease Mayo over the line, until Gutherie pounced for her second goal in the dying stages.

A square ball denied Gutherie a hat-trick with two minutes remaining on the clock and this effectively ended Donegal’s Brendan Martin Cup hopes for 2019.

READ MORE

Donal Conway re-elected as FAI President

Scorers - Mayo: S Rowe 0-9 (4f), G Kelly 0-8 (4f), R Kearns 1-3 (0-3f), N Kelly, L Cafferky 0-1 each.

Donegal: K Gutherie 2-4 (0-3f), G McLaughlin 1-6 (0-3f), A Boyle Carr, Niamh McLaughlin 0-1 each.

Mayo: A Tarpey; N O’Malley, R Flynn, Ciara McManamon; D Caldwell, C Whyte, E Ronayne; Clodagh McManamon, D Finn; S Cafferky, F Doherty, N Kelly; G Kelly, R Kearns, S Rowe. Subs: K Sullivan for Flynn (7), L Cafferky for Doherty (39), E Needham for Whyte (53), N Moran for Clodagh McManamon (59).

Donegal: A McColgan; D Foley, E McGinley, K Keeney; N Carr, T Doherty, E Gallagher; K Herron, Nicole McLaughlin; N Boyle, A Boyle Carr, Niamh McLaughlin; G McLaughlin, K Gutherie, N Hegarty. Subs: S McGroddy for McGinley (45), AM McGlynn for Boyle (52), M Ryan for Keeney (53).

Ref: Stephen McNulty (Wicklow).

READ MORE

All Blacks sweat on fitness of Brodie Retallick

More on this topic

Cork unchanged ahead of intriguing ladies football double headerCork unchanged ahead of intriguing ladies football double header

Galway first team to secure spot in Ladies football quarter-finals as Cork secure big winGalway first team to secure spot in Ladies football quarter-finals as Cork secure big win

Finnegan: We are going to face a massive challenge against DublinFinnegan: We are going to face a massive challenge against Dublin

Ladies football: Moriarty rekindles Armagh love affairLadies football: Moriarty rekindles Armagh love affair

TOPIC: Ladies Football

More in this Section

Rory McIlroy five behind leader Matt Fitzpatrick in MemphisRory McIlroy five behind leader Matt Fitzpatrick in Memphis

Thomas Vermaelen joins Japanese club Vissel KobeThomas Vermaelen joins Japanese club Vissel Kobe

Heber scores again as New York City FC beat 10-man Sporting Kansas CityHeber scores again as New York City FC beat 10-man Sporting Kansas City

Thomas pledges to help Bernal after Tour hopes washed away by landslideThomas pledges to help Bernal after Tour hopes washed away by landslide


Lifestyle

We have a variety of Broom in our garden. Potted, due to its unruly nature and capacity to spread like wildfire.Lindsay Woods: 'Kicky cow, kicky calf and all that'

The Irish National Stud and Gardens, Kildare, in association with ISNA, holds its first plant fair on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm. Admission €5, which will allow reduced entry into the Japanese Gardens.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

From pastel shades to lippy shades, colourful bowls to glorious garlands and eco-friendly candles, Esther N McCarthy delivers an interesting array for you to choose from.Wish List: This week's top buys for your home

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »