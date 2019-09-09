Mayo SFC: Powerful Ballina put down a marker

The eight quarter-finalists in this year’s Mayo senior club football championship were confirmed over the weekend with a lively looking Ballina Stephenites issuing a statement of intent.

The 2005 All-Ireland Club champions produced an impressive performance to beat Westport by six points and book their ticket to the play-offs.

A goal from Sean Regan helped Ballina to a 1-14 to 0-11 win with Mayo panellists David Clarke, Ciaran Treacy and Evan Regan all to the fore.

Westport finished bottom of their group after failing to win any of their three group games.

Knockmore also qualified for the quarters with their 2-14 to 2-9 victory over Hollymount/Carramore, who now find themselves in the relegation mix.

An early goal from Peter Naughton set Knockmore on their way while Adam Naughton scored a late goal to wrap up the win. Castlebar Mitchels needed to beat Aghamore to make sure of their progression to the last eight and an 0-11 to 0-9 win means they will also be in the draw this week.

Last year’s beaten finalists Breaffy were already assured of a place in the quarter-finals but a Matthew Ruane goal helped them to beat Moy Davitts by 1-17 to 0-8 and maintain their 100% record.

However, county champions Ballintubber will go into the next round on the back of their first defeat of the campaign after losing out to Garrymore by 1-12 to 2-12.

Surprise packets Davitts went through to the last eight thanks to an impressive 3-14 to 2-8 win over Kiltane.

Both Ballaghaderreen and Belmullet had already done enough to qualify for the quarter-finals before their third-round ties.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of September 21/22.