Mayo ring the changes for visit to Navan

By Denis Hurley
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 10:06 PM

Mayo have made four changes for Sunday’s visit to Páirc Tailteann in Navan to face Meath (2pm).

Having opened with a draw against Donegal, James Horan’s side lost at home to Dublin last Saturday night. James McCormack comes into the team at full-back as they seek a first win, with Eoin O’Donoghue named at number 5 while Tommy Conroy and Kevin McLoughlin man the corner-forward positions. The players to miss out from the defeat in Castlebar are Oisín Mullin, Colm Boyle, Aidan O'Shea and Jordan Flynn.

Galway, who face Donegal in Letterkenny on Sunday, have two alterations following the defeat to Kerry, with Seán Kelly and Michael Boyle replacing Johnny Duane and Finian Ó Laoi respectively.

GALWAY (FL v Donegal): C Gleeson (Dunmore McHales); S Kelly (Moycullen), S Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann), J Heaney (Kilannin); G O’Donnell (Tuam Stars), J Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), C McDaid (Monivea/Abbey); R Steede (Corofin), C D’Arcy (Caherlistrane); E Brannigan (St Michael’s), D Comer (Annaghdown), M Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough); R Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), S Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne), M Boyle (Killererin).

MAYO (FL v Meath): R Hennelly (Breaffy); P O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites), J McCormack (Claremorris), B Harrison (Aghamore); E O’Donoghue (Belmullet), M Plunkett (Ballintubber), P Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels); S Coen (Hollymount/Carramore), D O’Connor (Ballintubber); F Boland (Aghamore), R O’Donoghue (Belmullet), J Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels); T Conroy (The Neale), J Carr (Ardagh), K McLoughlin (Knockmore).

TOPIC: Mayo GAA

