Mayo PRO slams ‘crackpots’ over personal abuse

Mayo GAA PRO Paul Cunnane has slammed “crackpots” on social media for some of the personal abuse aimed at county board officers recently.

In his report to yesterday’s Mayo GAA Convention, Cunnane also said he would not accept anybody calling him “a liar” or saying “I am not involved for the good of Mayo GAA, which has happened to me in recent weeks”.

The Davitts clubman, who was re-elected yesterday after a contest for the position, was in the headlines recently in relation to the ongoing dispute between Mayo GAA and the Mayo GAA International Supporters Foundation.

“Traditional media and social media has had plenty to say about Mayo GAA in 2019, some of it good, some of it not so good,” Cunnane said.

“I mentioned last year that social media was not a particularly nice place for Mayo GAA. Well, you can double that and more for 2019; some of the problems are self-inflicted and some are not.

“I have no problem with social media. I use it seven days a week, every week of the year. It is a huge benefit to Mayo GAA and will continue to be in the future.

The problems are the ‘crackpots’ with opinions who think every player, every officer, and anyone else involved in Mayo GAA is fair game for personal abuse.

"No we are not. For every day in Croke Park with the senior team there are 364 others of meetings, training sessions, e-mails, phone calls, and numerous other tasks.

“I am on the record as saying in the past that I can take criticism from anyone. Supporters who pay their money are well entitled to criticise me or anyone else.

"What they are not entitled to do is abuse me personally on social media or anywhere else. I will not accept anyone calling me a liar or saying I am not involved for the good of Mayo GAA,” he added.