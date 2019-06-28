News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mayo make four changes for Armagh clash; Offaly unchanged

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 11:08 AM

Mayo manager James Horan has named his starting line-up for tomorrow's All Ireland senior football championship round 3 qualifier against Armagh in Castlebar.

There are four changes to the side which beat Down.

Michael Plunkett, Donal Vaughan, Fergal Boland and Mikey Murray replace Colm Boyle, Jason Doherty, Darren Coen and injured captain Diarmuid O'Connor.

Offaly are unchanged from the win over Sligo for tomorrow's game against Laois.

