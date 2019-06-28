Mayo make four changes for Armagh clash; Offaly unchanged

Mayo manager James Horan has named his starting line-up for tomorrow's All Ireland senior football championship round 3 qualifier against Armagh in Castlebar.

There are four changes to the side which beat Down.

Michael Plunkett, Donal Vaughan, Fergal Boland and Mikey Murray replace Colm Boyle, Jason Doherty, Darren Coen and injured captain Diarmuid O'Connor.

**TEAM NEWS** Here is the Mayo team to face Armagh tomorrow evening in @Elverys MacHale Park. It contains 4 changes & a full championship debut. Be there to support the lads https://t.co/dINVepLds1. #mayogaa pic.twitter.com/8VlEhCZuzu — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) June 28, 2019

Offaly are unchanged from the win over Sligo for tomorrow's game against Laois.