Mayo GAA suspends levy on clubs due to Covid-19 crisis

Mayo GAA have suspended its monthly levy on clubs for March and April and praised how clubs are handling the coronavirus crisis.

With the county still servicing a Croke Park loan to cover improvements made to MacHale Park, Mayo clubs pay up to €7,000 annually.

But in light of the current suspension of activity, the board has decided to stop payments for the coming months.

And it also praised the way clubs have taken action to help vulnerable members of the community.

A Mayo county board statement read,

"In light of the current Covid-19 situation we are all facing, the Mayo GAA Executive can confirm we will be suspending all levy payments to our clubs for the months of March and April.

"We appreciate many clubs and their members are facing an uncertain future and we want to try and help ease the burden on all clubs across the county by suspending their payments during this time. This situation will be reviewed next month and clubs will be updated accordingly.

"We would also like to acknowledge the good work many clubs are currently undertaking to help the more vulnerable members of their community during this time and we thank them for this invaluable effort. Clubs are reminded to continue to follow the HSE and Government guidelines as best they can to avoid the spread of Covid-19. "