News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Mayo GAA cut off all official ties with benefactor after 'Horan out' tweet

Mayo GAA cut off all official ties with benefactor after 'Horan out' tweet
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 07:39 AM

Mayo GAA have cut off all official ties with benefactor Tim O’Leary after he appeared to call for James Horan to be removed in a tweet.

O’Leary apologised for the #horanout post, owing it to a day of socialising at the England-Ireland Six Nations game in Twickenham on Sunday as Monaghan were beating Mayo by nine points in Clones.

He has also deleted his Twitter account.

Last night, the Mayo executive were directed by delegates to sever their relationship with the head of the Mayo International Supporters Foundation.

Their statement read: “The Mayo GAA Executive can this evening confirm that we have ceased all dialogue with Mr Tim O’Leary.

“Although relations were strained for a number of months, a way forward was agreed in January and it was hoped that both parties would be able to work together for the betterment of Mayo GAA, this however is now not the case.

“The club delegates of Mayo GAA have mandated agreed behaviours based on mutual respect, the exclusion of animosity and the inappropriate use of communication channels such as social media.

“Mayo GAA will not engage with stakeholders whose behaviours deviate from what has been mandated by our clubs and in light of recent social media comments made by Mr O’ Leary engagement has now ceased. Mayo GAA will be making no further public comment on this matter.”

Last year, O’Leary and the foundation had withheld €250,000 funding raised for Mayo as the board executive had not provided an agreed business plan. O’Leary had previously provided a €150,000 donation and had issued court proceedings about retrieving it before the dispute was resolved.

New county chairman Liam Moffatt last month afforded O’Leary and his family an apology after he was the subject of “inappropriate and personal remarks” and O’Leary himself acknowledged regret at some of his behaviour during the stand-off.

Moffatt stated on January 24: “I fully accept that Mr O'Leary's motivation, as indeed all parties' motivation, from the outset was to assist Mayo GAA and it is regrettable that relationships between Mayo GAA and the foundation deteriorated over governance concerns.”

O’Leary expressed delight at a distraction being removed before the start of Mayo’s Allianz League campaigns. It remains to be seen if the €250,000 earmarked for a new academy in the county will be released.

READ MORE

Andy Farrell believes Ireland are ‘100%’ in Six Nations contention

More on this topic

Michael Murphy frustrated by red card over John Small incidentMichael Murphy frustrated by red card over John Small incident

Change to sub rule ’would have massive implications’Change to sub rule ’would have massive implications’

John Fogarty: And the case for two referees strengthensJohn Fogarty: And the case for two referees strengthens

TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?TJ Ryan: Teams have video analysis on officials. What's the ref doing?

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Rhys Marshall shines as Shamrock Rovers cruise to victoryRhys Marshall shines as Shamrock Rovers cruise to victory

Thousands gather in Los Angeles to pay tribute to basketball star Kobe BryantThousands gather in Los Angeles to pay tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant

Kris Twardek strike ensures Bohemians clinically punish SligoKris Twardek strike ensures Bohemians clinically punish Sligo

Mako Vunipola set to miss Wales game but Anthony Watson could return for EnglandMako Vunipola set to miss Wales game but Anthony Watson could return for England


Lifestyle

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new. In fact, on the dating apps I signed up to, I’ve had an overwhelming number of replies — but only from sexually enthusiastic younger men.Sex File: Dating a younger man is socially acceptable

Their paths first crossed in the classroom 13 years ago for childhood sweethearts Emma Murphy and Kevin Leahy.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love started in the classroom for childhood sweethearts

“This podcast features something never previously heard — anywhere, from anyone — the confession tape of an Irish serial killer.'Podcast Corner: Chilling story of an Irish serial killer

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »