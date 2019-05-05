Mayo fans in US queue at 8am in the rain to get tickets for New York clash

Mayo fans began queuing in the rain outside Gaelic Park in the Bronx before 8am this morning in an effort to get tickets for the Connacht SFC clash against New York.

A crowd of over 6,000 is expected for the clash (2.15pm US time/7.15pm Irish time) but it is believed in excess of that has travelled from Mayo.

Fans and players will have to endure wet conditions throughout the day but this has done little to dampen the spirits of the thousands who have travelled.

Mayo supporters took over Times Square on Saturday night wearing their colours and delivering several renditions of the Green & Red, much to the bemusement of the locals.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was one of the guest speakers at a fundraising dinner near Wall Street on Friday night where tables of ten cost €25,000 each. Over 350 attended the Mayo GAA function.

“The Mayo diaspora in America is approximately two million people and New York’s participation in the Connacht SFC is a great way for them to connect,” said Mr Kenny.

Spectators in the sheltered section of the stand await the 9am match between NY Development Squad and Allentown, Philadelphia, in a hurling exhibition game ahead of the match between New York and Mayo. Picture: Sportsfile

“I played for Longford here at Gaelic Park back in 1974 and it’s always good to return,” he added.

New York are looking for their first ever championship win at the 21st attempt but league champions Mayo have arrived in force and will remain for a mini-training camp during the week.

New York manager Justin O’Halloran said they have prepared well and are looking forward to giving a good account of themselves.

“We know the quality of team we are up against, their form in the league was excellent. We are hoping for a good start and try to build from there,” said the Cavan native.

The clash between New York and Mayo at 2.15 local time will be the highlight of a day of festivities at Gaelic Park which includes development matches with teams from Philadelphia, Charlotte as well as the New York region.

“It’s a big day for the GAA in New York and indeed for the Irish community,” said Larry McGrath, the chairman of New York GAA.