Mayo call for MacHale Park repayments pause

By Declan Rooney
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 02:44 PM

Mayo chiefs suspended levy payments for all of its clubs for the months of March and April, but earlier this month the county’s clubs were informed the GAA had decided those payments – which cover insurance, public liability and membership of the GAA – must restart.

Mayo GAA chiefs have sought a deferral on their annual repayments on MacHale Park to Croke Park due to Covid-19 pressures.

The Mayo Board pay approximately €33,000 per month to Croke Park, but chairman Liam Moffatt confirmed that they have asked for those payments to be paused.

“It has been very challenging for everyone in society,” Moffatt told Mid West Radio “We had to review everything we were doing. That included obviously what are the risks to our members, our games schedule and our financial position.

“We then linked in with Croke Park and sought a deferral on our own loan payment for MacHale Park. We have been working on that From a financial point of view it remains a challenge. Last year it accounted for 12 per cent of our spending, in terms of stadium debt.” 

The Castlebar stadium has been used as a Covid-19 test centre in recent months, and as well as seeking to ease the financial burden on the county board, Moffatt has attempted to help clubs in a time of extreme financial hardship.

“The clubs had communicated to us their concerns and we lobbied to Croke Park on their behalf. The clubs raised queries in a number or areas in relation to insurance, public liability, memberships. 

“We reviewed all our levies, reduced the levies where we could. And then we basically applied that at a central level. (These) are levies that Mayo GAA collect which are in turn transferred up to the governing body for sport in Croke Park.

“In the Mayo executive there are people who are unemployed, who have been laid off work, there are people who have suspended their own mortgages. We are acutely aware of the challenges that the clubs are facing. Our doors are open. Club chairpersons know that our door is open. It’s a case by case basis.  It’s all about getting an understanding about where clubs are at, seeing what their challenges are and how can we help, how can we work together and let’s take it on.

