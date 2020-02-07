Matchwinner Killian Spillane makes Kerry team for Tyrone clash; Dublin make three changes

Killian Spillane has been rewarded for his game-winning point last weekend with a place in the Kerry team for Sunday’s trip to Omagh.

Spillane, sprung from the bench with nine minutes remaining in last weekend’s home fixture against Galway, landed the decisive point deep into stoppages to secure Kerry the narrowest of victories.

The Templenoe man is promoted to the starting team for Sunday's round three clash away to Tyrone, one of three changes from the side which scored the county's first win of the league.

Spillane replaces James O’Donoghue, the latter having been withdrawn during the interval against Galway, with Sean O’Shea coming in for Gavin O’Brien in the half-forward line. Further back the field, Tadhg Morley is named at full-back. Making way is Shane Enright.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has also made three changes for tomorrow's visit of Monaghan. From the side which last weekend stretched the county’s unbeaten run against Mayo to 16 games, Paul Mannion, Paddy Andrews, and Paddy Small come into the starting team, with Rory O’Carroll, Dan O’Brien, and Conor McHugh the trio to lose out.

The Monaghan team shows two changes from the side which recorded their first league win of 2020, at Tyrone’s expense, last weekend. One of those is an enforced switch as Kieran Hughes is suspended following the straight red card he received against Tyrone. Jack McCarron has failed to hold onto his corner-forward berth. Drew Wylie and Christopher McGuiness are promoted from the bench.

Robbie Kiely and Kevin O'Halloran replace Bill Maher and Liam Boland on the Tipperary team to face Derry in Division 3.

Dublin (Allianz FL Div 1 v Monaghan): E Comerford; M Fitzsimons, D Byrne, E Murchan; J McCarthy, B Howard, J Small; B Fenton, C Kilkenny; N Scully, P Mannion, K McManamon; P Small, P Andrews, D Rock.

Kerry (Allianz FL Div 1 v Tyrone): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, G O’Sullivan; P Murphy, G Crowley, G White; L Kearney, J Barry; M Burns, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; K Spillane, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Meath (Allianz FL Div 1 v Mayo): M Brennan; R Clarke, C McGill, D Toner; J McEntee, B Conlon, D Keogan; B Menton, R Jones; M Costello, B McMahon, E Wallace; C O’Sullivan, T O’Reilly, J Wallace.

Monaghan (Allianz FL Div 1 v Dublin): R Beggan; D Wylie, C Boyle, K Duffy; K O’Connell, R Wylie, M Bannigan; D Hughes, N Kearns; R McAnespie, C McCarthy, D Ward; D Malone, C McGuinness, C McManus.

Armagh (Allianz FL Div 2 v Kildare): B Hughes; P Burns, B Donaghy, G McCabe; C O'Neill, S Sheridan, J McElroy; N Grimley, O O'Neill; C Cumiskey, S Campbell, M Shields; C Turbitt, R O'Neill, J Duffy.

Kildare (Allianz FL Div 2 v Armagh): M Donnellan; C Kavanagh, M O'Grady, P Kelly; K Flynn, S Ryan, J Byrne; K Feely, L Power; Paul Cribbin, Paddy Brophy, Keith Cribbin; Niall Kelly, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.

Laois (Allianz FL Div 2 v Cavan): Niall Corbett; Brian Byrne, Mark Timmons, Gearoid Hanrahan; Sean O'Flynn, Robert Pigott, Patrick O'Sullivan; John O'Loughlin, Sean Byrne; Michael Keogh, Colm Murphy, Eoin Lowry; Mark Barry, Kieran Lillis, Evan O'Carroll

Tipperary (Allianz FL Div 3 v Derry): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, R Kiely, D Brennan; S O’Brien, C Kennedy; K Fahey, J Kennedy, B Fox; L Boland, C Sweeney, K O’Halloran.

Down (Allianz FL Div 3 v Cork): R Burns; D O’Hagan, B McArdle, R McAleenan; G Collins, K McKernan, S Annett; J Flynn, C Poland; B O’Hagan, P Devlin, D Guinness; O McCabe, D O’Hare, C Quinn.

Offaly (Allianz FL Div 3 v Louth): P Dunican; C Doyle, E Rigney, D Hogan; E Carroll, D Dempsey, N Darby; C McNamee, M Brazil; C Mangan, S Horan, J Hayes; A Sullivan, B Allen, R McNamee.

Waterford (Allianz FL Div 4 v Wexford): P Hunt; D O’Cathasaigh, B Looby, R Flynn; D Corcoran, S O’Donovan, D Ryan; C Kennedy, M Kiely; D Guiry, J Curry, J Gleeson; C Murray, B Lynch, S Curry.