Martin's new found momentum stalled by groin woes

A groin tear means that Nemo Rangers goalkeeper Micheál Martin is battling the clock to be right for their Cork SFC opener on Saturday.

The injury, which occurred in Cork’s round six league game at home to Donegal, could not have come at a worse time for Martin.

His selection between the posts for Cork’s league meeting at home to Meath in late February was just his third ever league start for Cork — and first in over three years — and although the Royals scored a 2-12 to 1-9 victory, Martin retained the number one jersey for the county’s subsequent outings against Tipperary and Donegal. However his involvement in the latter tie was ended in the 42nd minute when he damaged his groin.

The injury meant he missed the county’s final league outing away to Armagh — enabling Clonakilty’s Mark White to return to the starting team — and is now a significant doubt for Nemo’s Cork SFC first-round game against Valley Rovers on Saturday (Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm).

“It was frustrating timing,” said Martin of the injury which disrupted his run of games as Cork’s first-choice goalkeeper. “I was kicking out the ball and I felt the groin go. It was actually very painful. The scan was better than I had hoped, but there is a tear alright.

“I had hurt that groin once before, on the run-in to the All-Ireland club final in March of last year. This was a bit worse as it was more sudden. I just knew straight away I couldn’t kick another ball. I couldn’t really walk with it. It is bad timing, but such is life.”

Having waited three years to get his latest chance to impress in the league, Martin, is annoyed at injury forcing him back onto the sideline.

“My league debut was up in Omagh against Tyrone in 2015. We beat Tyrone by a point in a great game. I was probably too young, I was still U21, my kick-outs weren’t up to it at the time. I played against Dublin under Peadar Healy the following year. Those were my two games before Meath.

“It was great to get the three games together this year. You get a chance to work with the team, build a rhythm, and build a bit of momentum. I was enjoying it, but unfortunately, it was cut short. I did okay against Meath, probably got better against Tipperary, and felt I was playing well against Donegal but I just have to try and get back now.”

A first inter-county championship appearance in the summer is his target, but a more immediate concern is getting himself right for Nemo’s first-round clash.

“I will be doing every bit of rehab I can up until the day of the game to give myself a chance. Last year was very disappointing with the club [Nemo didn’t score for the first 43 minutes of their 1-11 to 0-4 quarter-final defeat to Castlehaven].

“We were flying all through the early part of last summer, flying in the league, flying in everything, and then came unstuck in the championship. This year, it is to try and make sure that that doesn’t happen. Everything is more focused towards performing on gameday.”