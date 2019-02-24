NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Mark Kehoe hails 'dream' Fitzgibbon win after wonder goal for UCC

Sunday, February 24, 2019 - 10:46 AM
By Steve Neville

UCC stars Conor Browne and Mark Kehoe have been reflecting on their Fitzgibbon Cup success saying the win is "a dream".

Tipperary man Kehoe scored a wonderful solo goal as UCC secured a 2-21 to 0-13 win over Limerick's Mary Immaculate College.

Success for the college's hurlers capped off a fine week for UCC with the football team claiming the Sigerson Cup last week.

"We're really proud for the college," said Kehoe, speaking to Mark Quinn Video. "For the footballers to do it as well, it's a huge achievement for both of us.

"We're both bringing back Sigerson and Fitz trophies for the college. It's amazing."

"It's 88 is the last time it [the double] was done by UCC," commented Browne, who netted UCC's second goal.

"It's a bit of history to go down in the books but at the end of the day we're just delighted to get the win today."

More on this topic

Real Bread Week: These are the wellbeing benefits of baking your own loaf

Oscars: audio description brings film to life for blind people, it deserves an award too

Watch: Taylor Swift was the surprise guest at this couple’s engagement party

'I think we need to be realisitc' - Martin says he will not call 2019 election


KEYWORDS

UCCSportHurling

More in this Section

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I

France recover from England drubbing to beat Scotland for first win of campaign

Wins for Derry and Kerry as hurling leagues begin to take shape


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »