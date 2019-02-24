Mark Kehoe hails 'dream' Fitzgibbon win after wonder goal for UCC

UCC stars Conor Browne and Mark Kehoe have been reflecting on their Fitzgibbon Cup success saying the win is "a dream".

Tipperary man Kehoe scored a wonderful solo goal as UCC secured a 2-21 to 0-13 win over Limerick's Mary Immaculate College.

Success for the college's hurlers capped off a fine week for UCC with the football team claiming the Sigerson Cup last week.

"We're really proud for the college," said Kehoe, speaking to Mark Quinn Video. "For the footballers to do it as well, it's a huge achievement for both of us.

"We're both bringing back Sigerson and Fitz trophies for the college. It's amazing."

"It's 88 is the last time it [the double] was done by UCC," commented Browne, who netted UCC's second goal.

"It's a bit of history to go down in the books but at the end of the day we're just delighted to get the win today."