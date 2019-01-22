NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Maria Kinsella selected as head of Women's Gaelic Players Association

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 10:46 AM
By Eoghan Cormican

Sports Reporter

Carlow footballer Maria Kinsella is the new chairperson of the Women's Gaelic Players Association (WGPA), taking over the reins from founding member Aoife Lane.

A graduate of DCU, Kinsella is an audit manager with PWC in Dublin.

Her predecessor Aoife Lane was one of the seven women who established the WGPA in January of 2015. Three other members of the original executive - Deirdre Murphy, Anna Geary and Fiona McHale - also stepped down from their roles at Saturday’s AGM.

Carlow footballer Maria Kinsella.

A motion passed at Saturday’s meeting will see the WGPA structure a formal partnership with the Gaelic Players Association.

“The WGPA and GPA currently enjoy a close working relationship through areas such as funding support, shared programmes and joint-games promotion. It was agreed at the meeting that the time is now right to structure a formal partnership between the two bodies, to promote further growth and sustainability of the WGPA,” a WGPA statement read.

Clare’s Carol O’Leary is the WGPA secretary for the forthcoming year, while former Wexford camogie player Kate Kelly holds the position of treasurer.

The new WGPA Executive has been expanded to include 11 members, with the addition of several new players; Fionnuala Carr (Down camogie), Niamh Collins (Dublin football), Lorraine Ryan (Galway camogie), Julia White (Cork camogie) and Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh football). The remaining six are Kinsella, O'Leary, Kelly, Valerie Mulcahy (Cork), Gemma Begley (Tyrone) and Aine Tighe (Leitrim).


KEYWORDS

Women's Gaelic Players AssociationGAAfootball

More in this Section

Runaway leaders Juventus can still get better, warns Emre Can

‘Nothing concrete’ in place for Gatland after he leaves Wales post

Kevin-Prince Boateng completes surprise Barcelona loan switch

Gonzalo Higuain move to Chelsea ‘in the air’ – AC Milan assistant Luigi Riccio


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »