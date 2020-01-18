Mannion appointed new Galway skipper

Pádraic Mannion has been appointed as the new captain of the Galway hurlers for 2020 as they bid to get the Shane O’Neill era in charge off to a flying start with silverware against Wexford in the Walsh Cup final today.

But Galway could be without Johnny Glynn and Joseph Cooney this year, with the two All-Ireland winners now living abroad.

Glynn has commuted from New York in recent seasons while Cooney, who spent several months in Australia last year, returned there after Galway were knocked out of the championship last summer and there are no plans, at this stage, for either to return.

“I spoke with Johnny a few times and he is still in the US. I have spoken to Joseph and he’s in Australia and that’s all I know for the moment. They are both abroad at the moment and there are no further updates on that,” said O’Neill.

Mannion will take over the captaincy from David Burke, who skippered the Tribesmen to glory in his second year as captain in 2017.

And O’Neill, whose side edged out Dublin in the Walsh Cup semi-final last weekend in his first game in charge, has confirmed that Conor Whelan will take over as vice-captain.

“Pádraic has been vice-captain before and has stepped in and Conor will be vice-captain this season,” added O’Neill.

Mannion, a doublee All-Star who made his debut in 2015, has been a key figure for Galway over the past few seasons along with his brother Cathal.

O’Neill said that the extra game today against Wexford is a benefit as they prepare for the start of the Allianz League next week.

The competition is good in that it gives lads game-time and it allows us see other players that may be on the fringes of the team over the last few years or that we have introduced to the squad ourselves.

“It’s all about preparation for the league and championship and it will be a good test against Wexford who we will meet later in the year in the championship,” added the Limerick native.

Galway football manager Pádraic Joyce will also be hoping to notch some silverware early in his reign when they take on Connacht champions Roscommon in the FBD League final.

Former Galway hurler Anthony Cunningham will be hoping to make it three winter league titles in a row for the Rossies as they prepare for their Allianz League opener against Laois next week.

Joyce, who has made seven changes to the side which defeated Mayo on penalties last week, said both teams would benefit from the extra game.

“They put up a very big score against Leitrim last week so we will need to be sharp but it’s good for both counties to get another competitive game before the league starts,” said Joyce.

Meanwhile, John Maughan has made two changes for their O’Byrne Cup final against Longford with Cian Donohue and Shane Horan coming in for Jason Dempsey and Cian Johnson.

Mickey Harte, as expected, continues to rotate his side and has ten changes for the McKenna Cup final against Tyrone with Niall Morgan back in goal and Conor Quinn, Michael Cassidy, Michael O'Neill and Tiernan McCann coming into defence, with Conor Grugan returning in the middle of the field.

Up front Conor Meyler, David Mulgrew, Ronan McHugh and Daniel Kerr come into the attack.

New Dublin football manager Dessie Farrell is hoping that Con O’Callaghan will be back for their league clash against Donegal next month after it emerged that the shoulder injury picked up by the Cuala clubman is not as bad as initially feared.

But the two-time All-Star will miss the opening three rounds of the Allianz League when they entertain Kerry at Croke Park next Saturday, then travel to Mayo before hosting Monaghan on February 8.

The league will then take a break for two weeks and the Dublin management are hopeful that O’Callaghan will return for the fourth round when they take on Donegal.

The injury was picked up by O’Callaghan during the warm-up for UCD’s Sigerson Cup clash against Jordanstown last weekend.

Galway (SF v Roscommon): R O Beolain; C Campbell, S Mulkerrin, J Duane; E Brannigan, J Daly, C McDaid; T Flynn, C D’Arcy; S Kelly, M Daly, M Boyle; R Finnerty, S Walsh, A Varley.

Offaly (SF v Longford): P Dunican; D Dempsey, E Rigney, N Darby; C Donohue, S Nally, J Hayes; C Mangan, M Brazil; E Carroll, C McNamee, S Horan; A Sullivan, B Allen, R McNamee.

Tyrone (SF v Monaghan): N Morgan; C Quinn, R McNamee, H P McGeary; M Cassidy, M O'Neill, T McCann; B McDonnell, C Grugan; C Meyler, D Mulgrew, K McGeary; R McHugh, F Burns, D Kerr.