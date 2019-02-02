Managing the Munster maze the priority for Cork, says Harnedy

Former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath did not mince his words when asked for his thoughts on the Cork hurlers in 2019.

“I think it is a do-or-die year for this Cork panel, for the older heads that are there and their management team, as well,” he told RTÉ’s Game On.

“Okay, they have younger lads coming through. But their main players are still a few of the older guys, Patrick Horgan, Anthony Nash, these guys. They are the real leaders of the team. No more so than the Ken McGraths, Tony Brownes, John Mullanes in Waterford — if these guys go through their careers without winning an All-Ireland, it will be a travesty for them and for Cork hurling.

“They have been very close [in recent years], but it is a long time —14 years — since they have won the All-Ireland. Cork is a big hurling county.

“They are going to have a big point to prove this year. It is a massive year for Cork.

If Cork are not winning a big game in Croke Park this year, it is a big failure for Cork as a whole.

No pressure, then.

Yes, Cork have not won a championship game at Croke Park since 2013 and yes, Cork have never gone a full decade without winning at least one All-Ireland SHC title, but to get back to GAA HQ at the height of summer, John Meyler’s charges must first negotiate the Munster maze.

And that’s where their priority lies, says Seamus Harnedy. To look beyond the bearpit that is the provincial round-robin would be counter-productive.

“I make the point that Tipperary and Waterford were expected to do great things in Munster last year and, ultimately, they were just touched off and didn’t make the All-Ireland series. We can’t look past Munster,” stressed the 28-year old Cork captain.

“You have got to get out of Munster to be competitive in the All-Ireland series. Hopefully, we’ll perform to a sufficient level to get out of Munster and then we’ll take care of what comes after that. It would be great to get back to the stage we were at last year and to push on, to go one or two steps further, but we have to take it step by step. First, we’ll try get out of Munster.”

What proved their undoing in Croke Park last August was a lack of depth on the bench. Daniel Kearney and Shane Kingston were both thrown back in during extra-time having been taken off during the regulation 70 minutes, while former full-back Diarmuid O’Sullivan described as “criminal” the decision to leave an injured Harnedy on the field. Harnedy believes Cork aren’t alone in needing to use this spring as an opportunity to deepen their panel options.

“You could say that for a lot of teams. You are going to see managers in every county trying more players, especially with no relegation (in the league). In essence, that is what the league should be about: giving these young fellas an opportunity.

“Give lads a chance in the league and you’ll see if you have a player of a high enough calibre to perform at the highest level in inter-county championship. It stood to us last year. You see the likes of Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Robbie O’Flynn, Luke Meade and so on and how the league served them very well.”

Among the new crop afforded game-time at Nowlan Park last weekend were Declan Dalton, Conor Cahalane, Jack O’Connor, David Lowney and Michael O’Halloran. This quintet was part of last year’s U21 set-up which reached the All-Ireland final, with Harnedy having played alongside Dalton for the divisional side, Imokilly, in recent seasons.

“Declan tried tirelessly the last day against Kilkenny, got an incredible sideline cut. He is a fantastic hurler, but he’s still young and there’s a learning curve. He certainly has the potential to add a lot to Cork. He has had two good U21 campaigns, so if he continues that form, I don’t see why he can’t seriously improve our panel.”

The two-time All-Star concluded: “John [Meyler] has said publicly that we need to unearth a few new players. In fairness to the lads coming back to the panel, Stephen McDonnell, Cormac Murphy and Aidan Walsh, their experience is vital.

"They are going to strengthen the panel.

"The league is going to be brilliant for unearthing players and getting fellas back into form.

"We know we have a lot to work on from last weekend, but thank God, it is only the end of January.” Plenty of time so to shape what McGrath has labelled Cork’s do-or-die year.