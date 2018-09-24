Managerial return journeys may not always be so smooth

From Jack Reacher to REM, the advice given has always been not to go back but that is what Liam Sheedy and James Horan are preparing to do.

The experiences of 12 managers who did return to the position they once held are mixed:

Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Cork (2011-15)

A first Munster title in eight years was claimed under Barry-Murphy in 2014 and but for Domhnall O’Donovan’s moment of inspiration he could well have been celebrating a second All-Ireland SHC title as manager. However, after that provincial success four years ago things petered out as they were trounced by Tipperary in an All-Ireland semi-final and again by Galway in the following season’s quarter-final.

Billy Morgan, Cork (2003-07)

Not the reprise the Nemo Rangers legend would have hoped for but a sterling effort. Jack O’Connor’s and then Pat O’Shea’s Kerry dominated Cork for three of those four seasons but they did claim a Munster title against them in 2006 and reached an All-Ireland semi-final and final only to be beaten by the Kingdom on both occasions.

Donal O’Grady, Limerick (2013-14)

Promotion and a narrow Championship loss to Waterford defined O’Grady’s first year in charge of Limerick in 2011 but when a string of poor Division 1B results prompted the Limerick board executive to erroneously claim O’Grady and co-manager TJ Ryan had apologised for the performances, O’Grady stepped away.

Jack O’Connor, Kerry (2009-12)

O’Connor has claimed All-Ireland titles in the first year of each of his spells as Kerry manager, which has given the management selection committee something to think about as much as a return is looking unlikelier with each day that passes. The final loss to Dublin in 2011 sandwiched between quarter-final defeats to Down and Donegal soured O’Connor’s second term.

Babs Keating, Tipperary (2005-07)

Along with reaching a Munster final in 2006, the 2007 trilogy with Limerick is something Keating might hope his return will be remembered for but player indiscipline, his disagreements with Brendan Cummins and Eoin Kelly and an All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Wexford in that final term characterised his two-season stretch.

Mick O’Dwyer, Kildare (1997-2002)

The better of the Waterville icon’s two spells with the Lilywhites, finally guiding them to a Leinster title in 1998 before beating Kerry to reach an All-Ireland final where Galway were too hot for them in the second half. Another Delaney Cup was annexed in 2000 following a replay against Dublin. Provincial final and qualifier defeats prompted O’Dwyer to step away after the 2002 season.

Eamonn Cregan, Limerick (1997-2002)

Cregan’s first period in charge was a largely forgettable one but having helped Offaly to beat his native county to claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1994 he had a second stint in which he had difficulties with the county board and resigned in 2002 only to be reinstated days later. In 2001, though, when reached a Munster final, losing to Tipperary.

John Maughan, Mayo (2002-05)

Back-to-back All-Ireland final appearances in his first term in the mid-1990s, Maughan was at the helm again in late 2002. Fermanagh surprised Mayo in the qualifiers in his first year before leading Mayo to another September date in 2004 only to be humbled by Kerry. Another defeat to the Kingdom in the quarter-finals the following year ended his renaissance.

Pat Henderson, Kilkenny (1981-87)

Along with Eddie Keher, Henderson managed the Cats from 1978 to ‘80 but it was when he took the role on himself that he enjoyed the most success, bringing Kilkenny to back-to-back All-Ireland and league titles in 1982 and ‘83 as well as four Bob O’Keeffe Cups.

Mickey Moran, Derry (2003-05)

As he was coach with Eamonn Coleman in the early 1990s, it might be said Moran had three spells with his native county but as manager there were two, the first coming in 1994 and ‘95 after Coleman was inexplicably ousted by the county board. After being in charge of Donegal the year before, Moran was appointed Derry boss in late 2003, the best return coming in ‘04 as they lost out to Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final.

Mattie Murphy, Galway (1998-2000)

Two years after his first spell, Murphy was back in charge although Galway failed to make much impact, reaching an All-Ireland semi-final in 2000 after winning that year’s Division 1 title but beaten by Clare in a quarter-final the season previous.

John O’Mahony, Mayo (2007-10)

It was hailed as the return of the man with the golden touch but these three seasons were checkered ones for the county as much as they never lost their Division 1 status. A Nestor Cup was claimed in 2009 but the losses to Sligo and Longford in 2010 were a disappointing end to his tenure.