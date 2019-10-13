Mahon guides Sixmilebridge to fourth Clare SHC title this decade

Sixmilebridge 0-21 - 0-15 Cratloe

Cathal Malone was in marvellous form as he helped guide Sixmilebridge to their fourth Clare SHC title this decade, their third in five seasons.

After a sluggish start, Sixmilebridge warmed themselves into the game and they never surrendered the lead they manufactured from the 21st minute.

With Malone, Seadna Morey and Shane Golden winning their battles, Sixmilebridge looked comfortable for long periods of the second half and began to turn the screw.

They lead by five points in the 45th minute and Cratloe were left to rue their 12 wides as much as Diarmuid Ryan from midfield was doing his best to rescue them.

Cratloe's Cathal McInerney and Noel Purcell of Sixmilebridge Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Ryan did see his late goal opportunity fizz past the post but Sixmilebridge were able to run their bench towards the end as veteran Niall Gilligan saw some action in additional time as he did in the semi-final.

Cratloe were the superior team in the opening quarter and led by 0-5 to 0-1 after nine minutes.

At that stage, their radar was excellent and while Podge Collins was being wrapped up by Barry Fitzpatrick Rian Considine and Shane Gleeson were finding enough space to fire over scores.

The difference was three points when Sixmilebridge powered into the game with five points on the bounce. Seadna Morey was beginning to influence the game and strong running was causing the Cratloe defence difficulties.

Cathal Malone was also finding his range and he added a brace and Alex Morey was converting frees with aplomb.

Cratloe ended a 10-minute spell without a score in the 24th minute but Cathal McInerney’s point was only to cut the margin on Sixmilebridge to a point.

Morey punished a foul on Brian Corry next and although Derek Fahy had to be at his best to deny Conor McGrath a goal Sixmilebridge still led by two at the break, 0-11 to 0-9.

Scorers for Cratloe: S. Gleeson (0-5, 3 frees); D. Ryan (0-3); R. Considine, C. McInerney (0-2 each); C. McGrath, E. Boyce, B. Connors (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sixmilebridge: A. Morey (0-8, 7 frees); C. Malone (0-4); J. Shanahan, B. Corry, C. Deasy (0-2 each); J. Loughnane, S. Golden, B. Fitzpatrick (0-1 each).

CRATLOE:

G. Ryan; O. Murphy, M. Hawes, S. O’Leary; L. Markham. D. Browne; D. Ryan; C. McGrath, E. Boyce, S. Gleeson; P. Collins, B. Connors, S. Collins; C. McInerney, R. Considine.

Subs for Cratloe: S. Chaplin for B. Connors (h-t); D. Collins for S. Collins (39); J. McInerney for C. McGrath (52);

SIXMILEBRIDGE:

D. Fahy; B. Carey, N. Purcell; C. Morey; P. Mulready, P. Fitzpatrick, B. Fitzpatrick; S. Golden, E. McInerney, S. Morey; J. Loughnane, J. Shanahan; B. Corry, C. Malone, A. Morey.

Subs for Sixmilebridge: C. Deasy for J. Loughnane (h-t); A. Mulready for B. Corry (60); K. Lynch for A. Morey (60+1); N. Gilligan for J. Shanahan, C. Lynch for E. McInerney (both 60+3).

Referee: N. Malone (Éire Óg)