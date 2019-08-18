News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Macroom dig deep to reel in St Vincent’s

Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 07:00 PM

Macroom 1-16 - 2-11 St Vincent’s

By John O'Shea

Macroom progressed to the next round of the Cork Premier Intermediate Football Championship following a captivating encounter with St Vincent’s. In a game of twists and turns, Macroom looked in control, before a dramatic collapse saw them trail by four at one stage in the second half.

But the Mid Cork side pulled it out of the fire, with an absolute beauty of a score from David Horgan in the dying stages of stoppage time helping secure victory and a meeting with Cill Na Martra in round three.

It was a breathtaking affair.

Patrick Lucey netted for Macroom after some fine work from the lively Dylan Twomey. Further scores from Lucey, Tony Dineen, David Horgan, and Mark Corrigan had Macroom leading by 1-7 to 0-2 after 20 minutes.

But Vincent’s were soon offered a route back into the contest. Cork U20 Football All-Ireland winner Blake Murphy found the back of the net, and they continued the fightback to level the match at the half-time break.

Vincent’s picked up where they had left off when Blake Murphy slotted over the bar early in the second half.

Macroom responded with points from Don Creedon and Caleb Dineen. But quick-fire Vincent’s points pushed them into a 2-9 to 1-9 advantage. John Paul Murphy was among the scorers, while also setting up his talented son Blake, as Vincent’s stretched the lead to a four-point advantage going into the final 10 minutes.

But Macroom — at this stage reduced to 14 men — dug deep, and scores from Dylan Twomey, Sean Kiely, and a free by Lucey saw them trail by a just point going into second-half stoppage time.

Up popped Don Creedon to get Macroom level, and it was followed by a superb score from distance by Horgan, along with a late Lucey score, to see Macroom secure the victory in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Awaiting Macroom in the third round will be the challenge of Cill Na Martra, a side who are highly-fancied to win this particular championship outright.

But Macroom will go into that battle on a high after this performance.

Scorers for- Macroom: P Lucey(2f) 1-6, D Horgan, D Creedon, T Dineen 0-2 each, M Corrigan, S Kiely, D Twomey, C Dineen 0-1 each.

St Vincent’s: B Murphy(2f) 1-7, S Duggan 1-1, J P Murphy, G Kelleher, A King 0-1 each.

Macroom: B O’Connell: P O’Farrell, R Buckley, J O’Connor: M Cronin, A Quinn, M Corrigan: F Goold, D Horgan: D Creedon, S Kiely, T Dineen: C O’Sullivan, P Lucey, D Twomey.

Subs: C Dineen for Goold(19, inj), A Hegarty for O’Sullivan (26, inj), E O’Leary for Hegarty(49), G Angland for Corrigan (58), S McMahon for Cronin (60) St Vincent’s: I O’Sullivan: D Ó Finnachta, G McCarthy, A Kelleher: A Harte, D O’Regan, S Duggan: W Long, S Buckley: S Duggan, P O’Sullivan, G Kelleher: A King, J P Murphy, B Murphy.

Subs: D Loughrey for Kelleher (26). A O’Callaghan for McCarthy (42).

Referee: James Bermingham(Bride Rovers).

