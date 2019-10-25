News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lucky number 13 for Colman's after thrilling win over Árdscoil Rís

St Colman's College celebrating winning the Dean Ryan Cup in Kilmallock. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
By Therese O’Callaghan
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 04:37 PM

St Colman’s College 0-14 - 1-10 Árdscoil Rís

A Ben Nyhan point two minutes from time separated these two evenly matched teams in the Dean Ryan Cup final (16.5 A hurling) at Kilmallock.

The sides were level on five occasions, with the result in doubt right up to the final whistle.

It was title number 13 for St Colman’s – their most recent was in 2017 – having been forced to overcome a slow start.

Árdscoil Rís settled when Patrick O’Neill had the sliotar in the net after a mere 30 seconds. A fantastic finish following swift interaction between Niall O’Farrell and Jack Golden.

They added points from Shane O’Brien and O’Farrell before St Colman’s opened their scoring through Dan Roche. Leading scorer Roche was in outstanding form, bringing his side level after 20 minutes, 1-3 to 0-6.

Ben Nodwell put St Colman’s into the lead for the first time approaching half time but O’Neill ensured parity at the break, 1-5 to 0-8.

The unfavourable conditions took its toll with just three scores in the third quarter, the Limerick school regaining the lead by a single point.

Dylan Lynch, Ardscoil Ris grabbing the sliotar. Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Dylan Lynch, Ardscoil Ris grabbing the sliotar. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

They managed to keep their noses in front until a Roche free in the 54th minute tied matters again. With respective centre backs Adam Walsh and Vince Harrington impressing, they were deadlocked twice more before Nyhan notched the winner.

St Colman’s College move on to the All Ireland semi-final next month against the Connacht champions.

Scorers for St Colman’s College: D Roche (0-11, 0-8 frees), B Nyhan, B Nodwell and E Cashman (0-1 each).

Scorers for Árdscoil Rís: P O’Neill (1-1), N O’Farrell (0-4 frees), S O’Brien (0-3), D Lynch (0-2).

St Colman’s College: C McCarthy (Castlelyons); L Carey (Kilworth), C Hazlewood (Bride Rovers), D Barry (Bride Rovers); K Wallace (St Catherine’s), A Walsh (Bride Rovers), C Fitzpatrick (Fermoy); G O’Brien (St Catherine’s), C Tobin (Bride Roves); B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), D Roche (Ballyhooly), M O’Driscoll (Watergrasshill); B Nodwell (Sarsfields, Capt), E Cashman (Bride Rovers), B Lehane (Watergrasshill).

Subs: R O’Riordan (Kilworth) for B Lehane (58).

Árdscoil Rís: S Gully (Clonlara); B O’Keeffe (Murroe/Boher), J Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), C Flynn (Sixmilebridge); J J Carey (Na Piarsaigh), V Harrington (Na Piarsaigh, Capt), C Scully (Dromin Athlacca); D Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), W Kearns (Na Piarsaigh); R O’Byrne (Crecora Manister), N O’Farrell (Broadford), J Golden(Monaleen); P O’Neill (Na Piarsaigh), D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), S O’Brien (KIlmallock).

Subs: D Casey (Sixmilebridge) for R O’Byrne (55).

Referee: Noel Cosgrave (Tipperary).

