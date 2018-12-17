NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Louth gain council's backing for new 12,000-capacity stadium site

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 03:47 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Louth County Council have today given their backing to Louth GAA's purchase of a 10-acre site for the building of a new stadium.

An €8m, 12,000-capacity stadium is to be built close to Dundalk IT.

The news comes as a massive boost to the Louth County Board, after negotiations surrounding an expansion of the Gaelic Grounds in Drogheda collapsed earlier this year.

Should the plans gain approval, Louth are targeting a June 2020 opening date for the new ground.

The county's current Drogheda ground has a capacity of around 3,500.

File photo of the Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda


