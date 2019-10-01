Lord Mayor to captain his club in county final

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane will captain Lámh Dhearg in Sunday’s Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC Final against Cargin.

The goalkeeper helped his club finally beat Portglenone last night after two replays to qualify for the decider.

"I’ll make sure the diary is clear for Sunday," joked Finucane after the game.

"Football hasn’t been hit too hard by the Mayor duties and the lads keep me well-grounded, you get plenty of stick.

"County Final day is always a special day, I’ll be very proud," added the Mayor in an interview with Jerome Quinn Media for Antrim GAA.