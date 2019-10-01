News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Lord Mayor to captain his club in county final

Lord Mayor to captain his club in county final
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 05:05 PM

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane will captain Lámh Dhearg in Sunday’s Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC Final against Cargin.

The goalkeeper helped his club finally beat Portglenone last night after two replays to qualify for the decider.

"I’ll make sure the diary is clear for Sunday," joked Finucane after the game.

"Football hasn’t been hit too hard by the Mayor duties and the lads keep me well-grounded, you get plenty of stick.

"County Final day is always a special day, I’ll be very proud," added the Mayor in an interview with Jerome Quinn Media for Antrim GAA.

READ MORE

Kerry's Killian Young retires after 14 years of inter-county football

More on this topic

Kerry's Killian Young retires after 14 years of inter-county footballKerry's Killian Young retires after 14 years of inter-county football

Arnold: 'We didn’t see eye-to-eye during the strikes but it’s a good appointment for Cork minor hurling'Arnold: 'We didn’t see eye-to-eye during the strikes but it’s a good appointment for Cork minor hurling'

Cahill confirmed as new Déise managerCahill confirmed as new Déise manager

Ballinkillen to contest Carlow SHC expulsionBallinkillen to contest Carlow SHC expulsion


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'

Scotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticismScotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticism

Ireland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nineIreland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nine

Peter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against ArsenalPeter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against Arsenal


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »