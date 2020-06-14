Longford GAA chief wants government help

Longford chairman Albert Cooney has called GAA members throughout the country to start lobbying local and national politicians to get the Government to plough money into the organisation.

Cooney said that Covid-19 has had a huge impact on clubs and county boards and that Government help will be required for them to deal with the impact.

And the Longford official says that it needs to be driven home to politicians that the GAA is much more than a sporting organisation and that it has played a huge role in helping people deal with pandemic and will continue to do so as the country recovers.

“The GAA is a very unique organisation in the country and it is one of the positive things that will come out of Covid is that people will realise the value of sport in their life’s but also the value of the GAA in the community.

“All our streams of income are gone we have no income at the moment and it is the same in the clubs. There will be huge deficits in accounts presented by all county boards at the end of this year.

“For volunteers to be in this situation to try and raise money is not a very nice situation, we do need government support,” he said.

Cooney wants GAA members to lobby public representatives to ensure that support is forthcoming.

“I call on every member when you meet every local councillor or politician, to put pressure on them to put pressure on Government in turn to come up with some way of helping with funding,” he told Shannonside FM.

“I know GAA at headquarters level have been in touch with Government, but we really need a huge cash boost for this year alone to try and get everyone over the line and keep our clubs running.”