Lohan set to become Clare boss as Mulqueen pulls out of race

Brian Lohan
By Páraic McMahon
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 09:04 PM

Brian Lohan is set to be the next Clare senior hurling manager following the decision of Louis Mulqueen to withdraw from the contest.

Both men were the only candidates proposed by clubs during a two week window in which the process to succeed Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor in the role recommenced.

On Wednesday night, Mulqueen issued a statement which revealed he was pulling out of the race to become Clare manager.

“It has been an honour to have been nominated for the position of Clare Senior Hurling manager and I am grateful for the overwhelming support and good wishes coming in from all sources.

I now, after careful consideration have decided that I am currently not in a position to allow my name to go forward. I wish the new manager and Clare hurling all the best

His Liam Mellows side will play in the Galway SHC semi-final on Sunday which Mulqueen outlined was his focus for this week. The decision of the former selector to withdraw his name has come as a surprise.

Two time All-Ireland winner Lohan is now on course to become the manager. He will meet with the five person interview committee over the coming days.

