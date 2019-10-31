News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lohan confirmed for Banner hot seat as board hits back at online critics

Brian Lohan pictured at the launch of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour earlier this year. Lohan has been appointed Clare hurling manager for a two-year term. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 10:36 PM

Brian Lohan has been appointed Clare hurling manager, his ratification arriving at the outset of a county board meeting dominated by the social media abuse directed at members of the executive.

Former full-back Lohan has been given a two-year term, with the option of a third, and has named Ken Ralph, a two-time county medal winner with Clarecastle, and former Limerick hurler James Moran as his selectors. No coach or head of strength and conditioning has yet been confirmed. The selection committee confirmed Lohan was the sole candidate interviewed for the post following Louis Mulqueen’s 11th hour withdrawal from the race last week.

The ratification of two-time All-Ireland winner Lohan brings to an end a drawn-out appointment process which saw the county board executive subjected to persistent abuse on various social media platforms.

One social media account, titled Clare Clare Clare, was singled out by numerous delegates last night for the unacceptable commentary directed at members of the executive in recent weeks and months. The account in question was deleted shortly after the county board meeting concluded.

Former Clare County Board chairman Michael McDonagh said the social media criticism aimed at the top table would “bring a man to his wit’s end”. He called for an investigation into the aforementioned and now deleted social media account.

Clare chairman Joe Cooney said it would not be easy to bring an end to such online commentary.

“It is a disgrace what is going on. The comments that have been passed about volunteers, who are working day and night, is a total disgrace and the quicker we get it cleaned out, the better. It is something we hope can be achieved in the future.”

Doonbeg delegate Michael Neenan said the board must stand together.

“We are in dangerous territory,” Neenan began. “We have to stick together as a family of the GAA. We have to send a clear message here tonight that we are not going to tolerate it and that every club back the county board. If we don’t, the fabric will fall away and we will have no organisation. We are a strong organisation. Let us stick together and support what [the executive] are doing.”

Ennistymon’s Noel Crowe echoed these sentiments.

“The message we must send out to the people back in our clubs and the next generation that will come behind us, irrespective of whether they are serving in club or county board positions, is that you can stand up to the fake names and the people who go behind different names and put up comments that should not go up on any website. If we don’t show the necessary leadership, the next generation won’t get involved and won’t come in here to these meetings."

Michael O’Neill of Ballyea, who was part of the selection committee which recommended Lohan, said he had been mentioned on social media and while the criticism did not affect him, he said the abuse is not fair on the families of Clare delegates and officials.

“I was castigated because I was part of a committee to select the new county manager. It didn’t bother me one bit because the person or persons who castigated me wouldn’t have the balls to sit on a committee to interview those people.

“My own family have often said it to me, why would you want to go into those places when you see what is put up about you on social media. It doesn’t bother me but I would say it does bother a lot of the families who have people here tonight and who have stuff written about them.”

Numerous clubs pledged their full backing of the board. Sixmilebridge’s Christy Murray urged all clubs to row in behind new manager Lohan.

“There wasn’t a hundred applicants so let’s get behind him and try to get Clare back to the top,” he said.

Treasurer Michael Gallagher revealed Clare GAA will record a small surplus for 2019. He remarked that their finances were in a “healthy” state. Responding to a question from the floor, he outlined how the board has so far pumped €4.8m into their centre of excellence at Caherlohan, a facility which has recently come in for criticism.

Bryan Coffey was confirmed as minor manager at the meeting.

TOPIC: GAA

