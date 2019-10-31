Lohan appointment will be fresh start for all concerned

It looks like Brian Lohan will be ratified as Clare’s next senior manager, and it’s good to have the matter settled, if nothing else.

People know my views on this subject. God knows, I’ve spoken about it a lot, both in private and here in print.

Could anyone say the process was well handled? My view remains that Dónal Moloney was very badly treated. He has a tremendous relationship with the players, and he shouldn’t have been strung along.

Nothing against Louis Mulqueen, who brought a serious CV, but putting in Brian Lohan is probably the better option at this time.

Brian’s reputation is as solid as granite.

I was fortunate enough to hurl with a lot of great players on the 1990s Clare team, but Lohan, absolutely no disrespect to anyone else, was the best of us all. He was meticulous as a player, all out to win, and I’m sure he’ll be the exact same as a manager.

Have we a team, though? That’s what Clare supporters keep asking me. You can have all the mentors you like but it’s only players who ultimately can go out and do it. Clare’s poor performances in 2019, especially in contrast to nearly making the All-Ireland final in 2018, have left most supporters unsure of next year, even with a new manager.

Still, appointing Brian Lohan represents, if you want to put it in Brexit terms, a clean break.

Brian is a fresh start for everyone involved. I just hope the county board finds a way to get completely behind him, to provide the backroom resources required for present day hurling, which are getting more costly and more demanding every year. I hope there are no needless tensions, because I know Brian himself will leave absolutely no stone unturned in pursuit of bettering Clare.