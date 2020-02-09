Lively Longford maintain their unbeaten start to Division 3

Longford 2-14 - 1-9 Leitrim

A strong second half from Longford saw them retain their unbeaten start to Division 3 and inflict a second defeat on near neighbours Leitrim at a wet and windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Rian Brady sealed the win with Longford's second goal.

Leading by two points at the interval, Longford drove on in the second half with Michael Quinn, Kevin Diffley, Darren Gallagher and Oran Kenny leading the charge.

Leitrim finished the game with 14 men after full-back Fergal McTague was sent off for a second yellow card.

The first half was littered with mistakes from both sides with the terrible weather conditions playing their part.

Although Leitrim started well their dominance didn’t show on the scoreboard as the sides were level three times in the opening quarter.

In fact, Longford went two ahead in the 17th minute when Michael Quinn goaled after Liam Connerton’s shot had been saved by Diarmuid McKiernan.

A great Rian Brady point put three between the sides one minute later.

But in the 34th minute, Leitrim were back in the game; Paddy Collum saved Dean McGovern’s effort but the loose ball was finished to the net by Darragh Rooney.

Darren Gallagher hit over a free to leave two between the sides at the break: 1-7 to 1-5.

Connerton and Donal Wrynn traded points in the opening stages of the second half before Longford extended the lead to five points in the 55th minute with Oran Kenny hitting over two excellent points.

Leitrim defender Paddy Maguire prevented a second goal for Longford in the 57th minute when he cleared Connerton’s effort off the line.

Paddy Collum pointed the resulting ’45.

Terry Hyland’s side were hurt by McTague’s red and Longford used their numerical advantage well with Diffley firing over a fine point and Brady sealing the win with their second goal after a pass from Dessie Reynolds.

Scorers for Longford: R Brady (1-2, 1 free); D Gallagher (0-4 frees); M Quinn (1-0); O Kenny (0-3); P Collum (45), D McElligott, CP Smyth, L Connerton (0-1 each)

Scorers for Leitrim: D Rooney (1-2); D Wrynn (free, mark), D McGovern (0-2 each); S Quinn, D Flynn (0-1 each)

LONGFORD: P Collum; A Farrell, D McElligott, B O’Farrell; I O’Sullivan, G Rogers (G Flynn 70+3), CP Smyth (P Fox 57); D Gallagher, K Diffley; M Quinn, D Reynolds, D Mimnagh (J Hagan 46); L Connerton (D Doherty 62), R Brady, O Kenny (P Lynn 70)

LEITRIM: D McKiernan; C Reynolds, F McTague, P Maguire; A Flynn, E Sweeney (O McLoughlin 64), C McGloin (D Bruen 67); D Wrynn, P Dolan (S O’Rourke 48) S Moran (R Mulvey 50), S Quinn, D McGovern; D Flynn, D Rooney (D Moran 69) K Beirne.

Referee: P Hughes (Armagh)