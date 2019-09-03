News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Live TV slot main reason for 6pm throw-in

Live TV slot main reason for 6pm throw-in
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The GAA has explained live TV is one of the primary reasons why the All-Ireland SFC final will throw in at 6pm on Saturday week.

The organisation’s director of communications, Alan Milton, explained the throw-in time was agreed following consultation with RTÉ.

“There were a number of logistical reasons. We are very keen to have it on live television and in discussion with RTÉ there would have been a lot of moving parts, and they would have considerations such as greyhound racing. We want to bring the game to the biggest audience possible.

“The gardaí obviously have a preference for early evening games on a Saturday in Dublin when it’s a busy shopping day. We appreciate the long distances involved for supporters. It is something we are aware of. We couldn’t contemplate not having the All-Ireland final live on TV.”

Stand ticket prices for the replay have been reduced from €90 to €60, and Hill 16 admission drops from €45 to €30.

There will also be discounted tickets priced at €10 for children. 

It is not expected that there will be a general sale of tickets as they will all be distributed through county boards.

Those replay prices are frozen, the same as they were from the last final replay between Dublin and Mayo in 2016, and represent a bigger reduction from the original final prices, which were increased this year.

“It’s an acknowledgment of the support we have received from supporters this year,” said Milton.

Banteer-Lyre clubman Conor Lane, who was standby referee and linesman to David Gough in Sunday’s draw, takes charge on Saturday week in his third final after officiating the drawn 2016 Dublin-Mayo final and last year’s Dublin-Tyrone decider.

Maurice Deegan (standby referee) and David Coldrick with Niall Cullen operating as the fourth official. Lane’s umpires will be Kevin Roache, DJ O’Sullivan (both Banteer/Lyre), Ray Hegarty (Bride Rovers) and Pat Kelly (Kilshannig).

Lane has this season been the man in the middle for the Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland semi-final, the Donegal-Meath Super 8 game, the Donegal-Cavan and Cavan-Monaghan Ulster SFC matches, the Dublin-Kildare Leinster SFC semi-final as well as the Mayo-New York Connacht preliminary round game.

More on this topic

Change is in the airChange is in the air

‘Kerry lads learning on the job’‘Kerry lads learning on the job’

Pundits can’t be allowed put county loyalties above factsPundits can’t be allowed put county loyalties above facts

Both Dublin and Kerry can lay claim to the Big MoBoth Dublin and Kerry can lay claim to the Big Mo

TOPIC: All-Ireland Football Final

More in this Section

Paul Pogba pulls out of France squad with ankle injuryPaul Pogba pulls out of France squad with ankle injury

Burnley and Ireland defender goes on loan to FleetwoodBurnley and Ireland defender goes on loan to Fleetwood

Fabian Delph wants to bring a winning mentality to EvertonFabian Delph wants to bring a winning mentality to Everton

Jack Nowell suffers appendicitis blow ahead of World CupJack Nowell suffers appendicitis blow ahead of World Cup


Lifestyle

Two ads banned by a watchdog were so mildly offensive that they wouldn’t even cause a Twitter storm, saysShould we ban sexist ads?

If you have had a realistic look at all the expenses of the coming academic year and know you cannot cover it out of savings and/or earnings then it is time to look at credit options.Credit may be a realistic option for college loans

The Dropout, a six-part series from ABC Radio, explores one of the scandals of the decade in the rise of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos.Podcast Corner: Billionaire’s bloody mess makes for great listening

Angela Whyte tells Marjorie Brennan how audiences appreciate the lighthearted moments in the musical version of Angela’s AshesMerry in our misery: Audiences love lighthearted moments of Angela's Ashes musical

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »