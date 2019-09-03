Live TV slot main reason for 6pm throw-in

The GAA has explained live TV is one of the primary reasons why the All-Ireland SFC final will throw in at 6pm on Saturday week.

The organisation’s director of communications, Alan Milton, explained the throw-in time was agreed following consultation with RTÉ.

“There were a number of logistical reasons. We are very keen to have it on live television and in discussion with RTÉ there would have been a lot of moving parts, and they would have considerations such as greyhound racing. We want to bring the game to the biggest audience possible.

“The gardaí obviously have a preference for early evening games on a Saturday in Dublin when it’s a busy shopping day. We appreciate the long distances involved for supporters. It is something we are aware of. We couldn’t contemplate not having the All-Ireland final live on TV.”

Stand ticket prices for the replay have been reduced from €90 to €60, and Hill 16 admission drops from €45 to €30.

There will also be discounted tickets priced at €10 for children.

It is not expected that there will be a general sale of tickets as they will all be distributed through county boards.

Those replay prices are frozen, the same as they were from the last final replay between Dublin and Mayo in 2016, and represent a bigger reduction from the original final prices, which were increased this year.

“It’s an acknowledgment of the support we have received from supporters this year,” said Milton.

Banteer-Lyre clubman Conor Lane, who was standby referee and linesman to David Gough in Sunday’s draw, takes charge on Saturday week in his third final after officiating the drawn 2016 Dublin-Mayo final and last year’s Dublin-Tyrone decider.

Maurice Deegan (standby referee) and David Coldrick with Niall Cullen operating as the fourth official. Lane’s umpires will be Kevin Roache, DJ O’Sullivan (both Banteer/Lyre), Ray Hegarty (Bride Rovers) and Pat Kelly (Kilshannig).

Lane has this season been the man in the middle for the Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland semi-final, the Donegal-Meath Super 8 game, the Donegal-Cavan and Cavan-Monaghan Ulster SFC matches, the Dublin-Kildare Leinster SFC semi-final as well as the Mayo-New York Connacht preliminary round game.