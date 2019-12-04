News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Live-stream of GAA county final sabotaged by cyber attack

Live-stream of GAA county final sabotaged by cyber attack
By Francis Mooney
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 12:57 PM

Tyrone’s ill-fated live streaming of the county’s Senior Football Championship final was sabotaged by cyber-attackers, it has emerged.

Viewers worldwide who paid to watch the clash of Trillick and Errigal Ciaran on October 13 were left frustrated by a sudden black-out in the second half, and efforts to restore coverage failed.

The problem was traced to a failure of the Content Delivery Network (CDN), and all subscribers received a full refund.

But Tyrone official Gerard Bradley has claimed the showpiece occasion was the target of a cyber-attack

“The Content Delivery Network company has reported that there was a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack on the data centre hosting the service,” he said.

Bradley, who heads up the county board’s Information Technology Committee, explained that a DDoS attack is a type of cyber-attack that uses compromised computers and devices to send data or request data from a targeted server.

“The purpose of these requests is to slow down and eventually crash the targeted server. There are multiple reasons for these types of cyber-attack,” he says in his report to next week’s annual convention.

Although Tyrone GAA was not responsible for the failure of the live stream, we decided to refund all subscribers and this process was completed within 48 hours.

The CDN company has confirmed that a new server will be dedicated to Tyrone’s streaming service for the future, and support staff will be in place at critical times.

Bradley stresses that all other live-streamed matches in the county over the past two seasons have been delivered successfully and without interruption.

“Over the last two years, we have provided live streaming for 14 matches, and this is the first time we have experienced such a malfunction.

“DDoS attacks are becoming increasingly common, and in the weeks following the county final, DDoS attacks recently targeted Amazon’s S3 cloud service and a major political party involved in an election.

“We have apologised to all our subscribers and are particularly disappointed for those subscribers who have emigrated and were relying on us to receive the live stream from this match.”

READ MORE

Munster champs will be in same group as Dublin next year, LGFA confirm

More on this topic

Harte: Don’t lose our valuesHarte: Don’t lose our values

Tyrone SFC final: Rory Brennan inspires Trillick triumphTyrone SFC final: Rory Brennan inspires Trillick triumph

Richie Donnelly: Harte still the man to lead TyroneRichie Donnelly: Harte still the man to lead Tyrone

Niall Sludden: Tyrone now have tools to adapt approachNiall Sludden: Tyrone now have tools to adapt approach

TOPIC: Tyrone GAA

More in this Section

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not scared of the sack despite Man Utd’s strugglesOle Gunnar Solskjaer not scared of the sack despite Man Utd’s struggles

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest mindsGAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest mindsGAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

Aleksander Ceferin insists UEFA is ‘trying’ in fight against racismAleksander Ceferin insists UEFA is ‘trying’ in fight against racism


Lifestyle

Not everyone likes fruit cake topped with marzipan and icing, you know.Do Christmas differently: How to make Magnolia Kitchen’s pear and ginger caramel cake

The Queer Eye star is more than just a grooming expert, says Katie Wright.5 reasons Jonathan Van Ness is a role model for our times

Willy Wonka eat your heart out.You can stay in a candy cane house this Christmas, and almost everything is edible

Stress can be an important trigger in hair loss conditions. Liz Connor talks to a dermatologist to find out more.Can stress cause hair loss? We asked an expert to explain

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »