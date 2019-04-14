Live: Naomh Abán face Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh in the Cork Premier IFC

The Mid-Cork neighbours meet in a much-anticipated clash that also doubles as a qualifier for Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

Naomh Abán reached the semi-finals of the Premier IFC last year, losing by a point to eventual champions Fermoy.

The bulk of that side is intact, with Micheál Ó Laoire, Diarmuid Ó Ceallaigh, Críostóir Ó Deasúnaigh and Maidhcí Ó Duinnín giving the side a well-balanced look.

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh found themselves in the relegation section in 2018 but will be up for this, benefiting from playing in Division 1 of the league.

Liam Seartan, Aindreas Ó Coinceannáin and Diarmuid Thompson should be prominent for them.

When these two rivals meeting, there is more than just a place in the next round at stake

Throw-in at Macroom is 3.45pm.