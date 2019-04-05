LIVE: Mallow take on Kiskeam in Cork SFC round 1 clash

The club section of the Cork SFC begins tonight as the first of eight games taking place this weekend sees Mallow face Kiskeam in Glantane.

When the sides met in round 2 last year, it was 2017 Premier IFC champions Mallow who took the spoils, coming out 1-16 to 1-12 winners, thanks in no small part to Cian O’Riordan who kicked a remarkable personal tally of 0-10.

However, the North Cork side were knocked out of the Championship in the next round by eventual champions St Finbarr's, who begin the defence of their title against Clyda Rovers tomorrow in Páirc Uí Rinn.

You can watch tonight's game, here or below (7.30 start).