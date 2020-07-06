News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Line-up for colleges/divisions section of Cork GAA championships confirmed

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Monday, July 06, 2020 - 01:19 PM

Line-up for colleges/divisions section of Cork GAA championships confirmed
If Imokilly receive a bye to the final of the colleges/divisions section, their four-in-a-row attempt will be shortened to just four games, two less than the majority of club teams can expect to play. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Three hurling and four football teams will contest the colleges/divisions section of the Cork county championship, with those who have opted out receiving assurance from the county board that non-entry this summer will not affect their participation next year.

The hurling section will involve three-in-a-row county champions Imokilly, UCC, and Duhallow, the latter deciding over the weekend to enter a team.

Last year’s championship saw six divisions and both colleges - UCC and CIT - put forward a hurling team, but the condensed nature of this year’s championship and the busy schedule of games it presents club players with has led to CIT and four divisions withdrawing from the competition.

Both Muskerry and Carrigdhoun decided over the weekend not to enter a hurling team.

Duhallow’s decision to enter means one hurling semi-final will be required on Wednesday, August 19, with the decider pencilled in for three/four days later, the weekend of July 22/23. If Imokilly receive a bye to the final of the colleges/divisions section, their four-in-a-row attempt will be shortened to just four games, two less than the majority of club teams can expect to play.

On the football side, Muskerry’s decision not to enter in either code leaves four teams - Beara, Carbery, Duhallow, and UCC - in the bowl for the semi-finals of the colleges/divisions section.

Those not to enter a team in either hurling or football - Avondhu, Carrigdhoun, CIT, Muskerry, and Seandún - have done so on the clear understanding that it will not affect their participation in next year’s county championship.

The Cork county football championship throws-in on the weekend of July 24-26, while the hurling championship commences a week later.

More on this topic

Make 2020 catalyst for real change in the GAA, urges CPA chief Micheál BriodyMake 2020 catalyst for real change in the GAA, urges CPA chief Micheál Briody

Criminal case being built around Clare GAA abuseCriminal case being built around Clare GAA abuse

Uncertain days for AFL, but Mark O'Connor still stoked by Aussie lifestyleUncertain days for AFL, but Mark O'Connor still stoked by Aussie lifestyle

Anthony Daly: Offaly were codding us, and themselves, as a culture of indifference set inAnthony Daly: Offaly were codding us, and themselves, as a culture of indifference set in


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

A first real sign Arteta's methods sinking in at ArsenalA first real sign Arteta's methods sinking in at Arsenal

Daniel Storey: Solskjaer has released the United handbrakeDaniel Storey: Solskjaer has released the United handbrake

Patience is key for Mane as Liverpool eventually find spark at Aston VillaPatience is key for Mane as Liverpool eventually find spark at Aston Villa

Michael Moynihan: 30 reasons why 1990 is the nostalgia defaultMichael Moynihan: 30 reasons why 1990 is the nostalgia default


Lifestyle

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

Barbara BurkeOccupation: Owner of BBpapercutsMeet the artist who's putting papercutting on the map

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »