'Limited number' of Nally Terrace tickets go on public sale for All-Ireland Hurling final

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 04:15 PM

A "limited number" of terrace tickets for Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling final have gone on public sale.

Tickets for the final are distributed through GAA clubs and county boards across the country, with the majority going to the competing counties, but some Nally Terrace tickets have come up for sale online.

The tickets are priced at €45.

Kilkenny and Tipperary are meeting in the final for the seventh time in 11 years, including one replay in 2014.

Their 2014 (drawn game) and 2016 finals also saw some tickets go on public sale days before the game.

Kilkenny are also in the minor final, where they face three-in-a-row chasers Galway.

The GAA announced a rise in ticket prices last January, with stand tickets for the final increased by €10 to €90, and terrace tickets raised by €5.

You can buy tickets here.

