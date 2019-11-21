Limerick's Paul Browne retires from inter-county hurling

Limerick hurler Paul Browne has retired from inter-county hurling.

Bruff man Browne made the announcement via the county board website this evening.

Browne, 30, was a senior player for 11 years, making his League and Championship debuts in 2009. He was on the Munster SHC winning team of 2013 and was vice-captain last year although was unable to play due to a cruciate knee injury.

"I have decided that the time is right for me to step away form the Limerick Senior Hurling Panel after 11 seasons involved," Browne said.

"I leave with nothing but wonderful memories and pride from my 11 years playing with Limerick.

To have shared the dressing room with all my past team-mates and this incredible panel of players now has been the greatest honour of my life.