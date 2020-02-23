News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Limerick survive Cork fightback to record third win in a row

Limerick survive Cork fightback to record third win in a row
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 03:59 PM

Cork 2-21 - 0-29 Limerick

Second-half goals by Shane Kingston and Aidan Walsh weren’t enough to deny free-scoring Limerick from a third consecutive win in Division 1, Group A.

The 11,212 crowd in Páirc Uí Chaoimh were treated to excitement towards the end as Cork had turned around a 0-17 to 0-11 half-time deficit to lead by three points in the 53rd minute when Walsh caught a Patrick Horgan free and lashed the ball to the net.

Limerick’s resilience was tested but it stood out to what was thrown at them.

Aaron Gillane registered the two scores that followed that goal and the sides were level twice in the final 10 minutes.

Horgan’s 15th free of the afternoon put Cork a point up in the 66th minute but that turned out to be their last score of this affair, which was pockmarked by heavy officiating.

Limerick survive Cork fightback to record third win in a row

Kyle Hayes, Diarmaid Byrne (65) and Gillane’s 11th free in total paved the way for another Limerick victory, their first over Cork since the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final.

Limerick ruled the first-half, their first 11 shots successfully dissecting the posts. By half-time, they had 10 scores from play to Cork’s two, Shane Kingston in the eighth minute and Declan Dalton in the 23rd the contributors.

Twice in the first 10 minutes, Limerick manufactured two-point leads only for Cork to draw level on both occasions. But the visitors fired over the next four scores, three of them from play. Horgan hit back with a brace of frees but Limerick’s response was again emphatic with another four more unanswered points.

Seán Cleere’s refereeing was frustrating at times so much so that Diarmuid O’Sullivan’s reaction to one of his decisions prompted the man in the middle to send the Cork selector to the stand.

Cork cut the margin to four points when Dalton scored his point from play but Limerick again pushed on with another four scores without reply, all of them Gillane frees and one of them earned after a glorious pick-up by Cian Lynch.

Limerick survive Cork fightback to record third win in a row

Horgan did close out the half with two more frees but the six-point difference hardly flattered Limerick.

Scorers for Cork: P. Horgan (0-17, 15 frees, 1 65); S. Kingston (1-1); A. Walsh (1-0); D. Dalton (0-2, 1 sideline), B. Cooper (0-1).

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (0-13, 11 frees); D. O’Donovan (0-3); C. Lynch, S. Flanagan, P. O’Loughlin, K. Hayes (0-2 each); W. O’Donoghue, D. Dempsey, G. Hegarty, T. Morrissey. D. Byrnes (65) (0-1 each).

CORK: P. Collins; S. O’Leary-Hayes, E. Cadogan, C. Spillane; M. Coleman, R. Downey, T. O’Mahony; B. Cooper, D. Fitzgibbon; L. Meade, R. O’Flynn, S. Harnedy; D. Dalton, S. Kingston, P. Horgan (c).

Subs for Cork: A. Walsh for L. Meade (h-t); C. Lehane for D. Dalton (57); C. Joyce for T. O’Mahony (66); C. Cahalane for R. O’Flynn (70).

LIMERICK: N. Quaid; S. Finn, M. Casey, A. Costello, D. Byrnes, D. Hannon (c), P. O’Loughlin; C. Lynch, W. O’Donoghue, K. Hayes, G. Hegarty, D. O’Donovan; A. Gillane, D. Dempsey, S. Flanagan.

Subs for Limerick: T. Morrissey for G. Hegarty, G. Mulcahy for D. Dempsey (both 56); D. Reidy for C. Lynch (60); B. Nash for P. O’Loughlin (64); D. O’Connell for S. Flanagan (67).

Referee: S. Cleere (Kilkenny).

READ MORE

Wasteful Galway lose by a single point to Waterford

GAAhurling

More in this Section

13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park

Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory

Tipperary to wear jerseys commemorating Bloody Sunday centenaryTipperary to wear jerseys commemorating Bloody Sunday centenary

Waterford secure their first win in four in weather-bashed match against SligoWaterford secure their first win in four in weather-bashed match against Sligo


Lifestyle

'Myrtle, your hair is on fire,' an alarmed guest exclaimed as Myrtle’s fringe went up in flames while she was enthusiastically flambéing crêpes beside their table.Darina Allen: The best recipes to get you ready for Pancake Tuesday

Paul McLauchlan meets Nicholas HoultThe kid from About A Boy is now the face of Armani

Living in a world of sensory overload, it comes as no surprise that purity is a welcome breath of fresh air when it comes to our wardrobes.Men's fashion with Paul McLaughlan: The return to minimalism

Suzie Monaghan works with her inspiring father in the clothing business he founded 60 years ago, writes Rowena WalshBusiness merger: Daughter joins forces with her father, Ireland’s oldest retailer

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »