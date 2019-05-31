NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Limerick stick with winning formula as they look to upset Cork

Iain Corbett of Limerick scores his side's first goal in Limerick's win over Tipp. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile
By Joel Slattery
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 12:22 PM

Limerick manager Billy Lee has kept faith in the XV who defeated Tipperary in the first round as the Shannonsiders bid for a first Munster SFC final since 2010.

Ronan McCarthy's Cork stand in their way as the sides prepare for tomorrow night's clash in Pairc Ui Rinn, with Lee naming the same side who stunned Tipp with a 3-11 to 1-10 win last time out to get their first win in the provincial championship in seven years.

Despite raising a green flag in that win, Peter Nash must be content with a spot on the bench. He is joined on the bench by James Naughton, Patrick Begley and Kieran Daly who were not in the matchday panel last time out.

The other goalscorers in that Semple Stadium win, Cillian Fahy and Iain Corbett will be leading the attack as the Treaty bid for a rare Munster SFC win over the Rebels

READ MORE

Ronan McCarthy: We aren’t in a position to take anyone for granted

Meanwhile, McCarthy is handing out three debuts as Cork look to beat Limerick for the eighth time in a row

LIMERICK (v Cork): D O'Sullivan (Monaleen); B Fanning (Pallasgreen), S O'Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), P Maher (Adare); C McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), I Corbett (Newcastle West), G Browne (Na Piarsaigh); D Treacy (St Kieran's), T Childs (Galtee Gaels); A Enright (Fr Casey's), C Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), M Fitzgibbon (Castlemahon); S McSweeney (St Kieran's), S O'Carroll (Castleknock, Dublin), J Lee (Newcastle West).

CORK (v Limerick): M White (Clonakilty); N Walsh (Douglas), J Loughrey (Mallow), K Flahive (Douglas); L O’Donovan (Clonakilty), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Deane (Bantry Blues), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), B Hurley (Castlehaven), M Collins (Castlehaven).

READ MORE

Billy Lee: ‘You can’t build without foundations’

More on this topic

Billy Lee: ‘You can’t build without foundations’

Former Treaty captain 'expecting Limerick to respond with physicality' against Waterford

Kiely: Limerick must improve in every department against Déise

Kiely promises response after ‘litany of mistakes’

LimerickCorkMunster SFCGAATOPIC: Limerick GAA

More in this Section

Jurgen Klopp: I’m still pushing Liverpool hard to maintain high standards

Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta wishes Hazard further success at Real Madrid

Unai Emery optimistic for Arsenal’s future after Europa League final defeat

Sarri ‘happy’ to stay at Chelsea but will discuss his future with the club


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Wish List: Choosing the hottest hotseats

Fighting fit: The growing appeal of boxing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »