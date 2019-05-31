Limerick stick with winning formula as they look to upset Cork

Limerick manager Billy Lee has kept faith in the XV who defeated Tipperary in the first round as the Shannonsiders bid for a first Munster SFC final since 2010.

Ronan McCarthy's Cork stand in their way as the sides prepare for tomorrow night's clash in Pairc Ui Rinn, with Lee naming the same side who stunned Tipp with a 3-11 to 1-10 win last time out to get their first win in the provincial championship in seven years.

Despite raising a green flag in that win, Peter Nash must be content with a spot on the bench. He is joined on the bench by James Naughton, Patrick Begley and Kieran Daly who were not in the matchday panel last time out.

The other goalscorers in that Semple Stadium win, Cillian Fahy and Iain Corbett will be leading the attack as the Treaty bid for a rare Munster SFC win over the Rebels

Meanwhile, McCarthy is handing out three debuts as Cork look to beat Limerick for the eighth time in a row

LIMERICK (v Cork): D O'Sullivan (Monaleen); B Fanning (Pallasgreen), S O'Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen), P Maher (Adare); C McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), I Corbett (Newcastle West), G Browne (Na Piarsaigh); D Treacy (St Kieran's), T Childs (Galtee Gaels); A Enright (Fr Casey's), C Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford), M Fitzgibbon (Castlemahon); S McSweeney (St Kieran's), S O'Carroll (Castleknock, Dublin), J Lee (Newcastle West).

CORK (v Limerick): M White (Clonakilty); N Walsh (Douglas), J Loughrey (Mallow), K Flahive (Douglas); L O’Donovan (Clonakilty), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); E McSweeney (Knocknagree), R Deane (Bantry Blues), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), B Hurley (Castlehaven), M Collins (Castlehaven).