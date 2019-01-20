Limerick star Gillane shines as Mary Immaculate earn victory over DIT

Mary Immaculate 1-19 - 1-14 DIT

Limerick senior star Aaron Gillane’s outstanding tally of 1-15 helped Mary Immaculate to record a hard-earned victory over DIT in Group D of the Fitzgibbon Cup at Grangegorman yesterday.

Thanks in no small part to Eoghan Dunne’s superb 23rd-minute goal, DIT had brought a surprise 1-8 to 0-8 cushion into the interval. This was immediately cancelled out on the resumption by the lethal Gillane - who is expected to play a major role for the Treaty County as they bid to retain their Liam McCarthy crown in 2019.

Although they initially struggled to see off the stubborn challenge of the hosts, two-time champions Mary I produced a strong finish to eventually get over the line. While Gillane was a reliable presence within the Limerick college's attack, Dunne offered a similar outlet for DIT throughout the course of the hour.

Both players registered four points apiece for their respective sides in the opening-quarter, before Mary I wing-back Thomas Grimes lifted the scoring burden off Gillane’s shoulders. The visitors looked set to take charge when Gillane added his fifth point on 18 minutes, but they were immediately pegged back by Dunne (free) and David Keogh scores.

Indeed, Dunne’s subsequent three-pointer ensured the momentum was with DIT at the midway point.

Jamie Wall’s Mary I are determined to regain the title they last won in 2017 and Gillane clinically fired to the net on the restart to get them back on track. They were expected to push on from this point, but DIT moved back in front with a 0-2 salvo from Dunne.

Cork’s Luke Meade and Michael O’Loughlin subsequently wiped out their advantage and with the two sides trading scores on a regular basis, this tie appeared destined to go down to the wire.

Yet, whereas Dunne was strangely subdued in the dying moments, Gillane registered five points in succession - including a monstrous effort from open play - to give his side breathing space ahead of an upcoming clash with Maynooth University.

Scorers for Mary Immaculate: A Gillane 1-15 (0-13f), T Grimes, L Meade, C English, M O’Loughlin 0-1 each.

Scorers for DIT: E Dunne 1-7 (0-5f), N Walsh, E Dillon 0-2 each, D Keogh, A Clarke, B Quinn 0-1 each.

MARY IMMACULATE: E Cahill (Offaly); E Ryan (Tipperary), D Prendergast (Waterford), S Downey (Clare); C Morgan (Tipperary), D Browne (Cork), T Grimes (Limerick); T Monaghan (Galway), L Meade (Cork); A Gillane (Limerick), P Hickey (Tipperary), C English (Tipperary); G Cooney, C Guilfoyle (both Clare), R McCormack (Tipperary).

Subs: M O’Loughlin (Clare) for McCormack (h-t), C O’Brien (Cork) for English (52), B Buckley (Cork) for Grimes (62).

DIT: J Treacy, S McClelland (both Dublin), S Brennan (Meath), D Eggerton (Westmeath); D Keogh, D Kelly, C Ryan (all Dublin); P Maher (Tipperary), A Clarke (Westmeath); L Blanchfield (Kilkenny), G Whelan (Dublin), N Walsh (Kilkenny); E Dillon, E Dunne, B Quinn (all Dublin).

Subs: Q Saunders (Wexford) for Walsh (54).

Referee: J O’Brien (Laois).