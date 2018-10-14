Home»Sport

Limerick SHC: Two Adrian Breen goals earn Na Piarsaigh final date with Doon

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - 06:10 PM
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Limerick and Munster champions Na Piarsaigh reached a seventh Limerick senior final in 10 seasons with a 2-19 to 2-15 win over Kilmallock.

Kilmallock immediately cancelled out two first half Na Piarsaigh goals with three-pointers of their own but the Caherdavin men were a more assured outfit in the second half as captain William O’Donoghue starred at centre-back.

Adrian Breen had an early goal for Na Piarsaigh but Graeme Mulcahy quickly replied.

Adrian Breen

Later in the half, Breen pounced for his second goal as Na Piarsaigh amassed 1-4 without reply but an Oisín O’Reilly groundstroke kept Kilmallock in touch.

Na Piarsaigh were 2-8 to 2-6 up at the interval and kept that margin throughout the second period with Shane Dowling and Peter Casey each claiming a brace of points.

In the first semi-final, Doon overcame Patrickswell by a point, 2-17 to 0-22.

There was high drama in the end as wing back Denis Moloney popped up in additional time to send over Doon’s first score in 12 minutes to deliver their first final appearance in 18 years.

Doon’s goal threat was evident as early as the fifth minute when Pat Ryan, despite losing his hurley, was able to set up Dean Coleman to find the net.

Their second goal came in the 28th minute, Pat Ryan collecting the ball on the sideline then outrunning Mark Carmody before rifling a shot to the roof of Brian Murray’s goal.


KEYWORDS

Na PiarsaighDoonLimerick SHC FinalCounty FinalsHurling

Related Articles

Declan Hannon feared 2013 flop would define Limerick career

'You always want more' - Cian Lynch says Treaty won't rest on their laurels

Limerick SHC: Patrickswell pack powerful punch in march to semi-finals

Limerick SHC: Kilmallock set up Na Piarsaigh showdown with facile win

More in this Section

Eddie Pepperell in pole position at the British Masters

Matt Doherty makes first start for Ireland as clash with Denmark gets underway

Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool after picking up injury with Egypt

'It speaks volumes for the lads' character', says O'Mahony after Munster draw with Exeter


Breaking Stories

Should vegans avoid avocados and almonds?

From redefining pop to silver screen superstar: Lady Gaga is a star reborn

Wine with Leslie Williams: What Ireland would be like with a wine industry

The best family getaways this Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »