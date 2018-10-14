Limerick SHC: Two Adrian Breen goals earn Na Piarsaigh final date with Doon

Limerick and Munster champions Na Piarsaigh reached a seventh Limerick senior final in 10 seasons with a 2-19 to 2-15 win over Kilmallock.

Kilmallock immediately cancelled out two first half Na Piarsaigh goals with three-pointers of their own but the Caherdavin men were a more assured outfit in the second half as captain William O’Donoghue starred at centre-back.

Adrian Breen had an early goal for Na Piarsaigh but Graeme Mulcahy quickly replied.

Adrian Breen

Later in the half, Breen pounced for his second goal as Na Piarsaigh amassed 1-4 without reply but an Oisín O’Reilly groundstroke kept Kilmallock in touch.

Na Piarsaigh were 2-8 to 2-6 up at the interval and kept that margin throughout the second period with Shane Dowling and Peter Casey each claiming a brace of points.

In the first semi-final, Doon overcame Patrickswell by a point, 2-17 to 0-22.

There was high drama in the end as wing back Denis Moloney popped up in additional time to send over Doon’s first score in 12 minutes to deliver their first final appearance in 18 years.

Doon’s goal threat was evident as early as the fifth minute when Pat Ryan, despite losing his hurley, was able to set up Dean Coleman to find the net.

Their second goal came in the 28th minute, Pat Ryan collecting the ball on the sideline then outrunning Mark Carmody before rifling a shot to the roof of Brian Murray’s goal.