Limerick SFC: Newcastle West pass tough test

Newcastle West and St Kieran’s have joined Adare and Oola in the Limerick SFC semi-finals after quarter-final victories on Saturday.

The 2015 champions, Newcastle West, secured the place in the last four after a stern test from Ballysteen.

The underdogs led by three going into the final stages, but a Bryan Nix goal and two points from Iain Corbett saw the Magpies take a 1-10 to 1-7 win.

Ballysteen held a three point half-time advantage with Danny Neville bagging the only goal of the opening 30 minutes. Neville finished with 1-3 and was a constant threat.

Ballysteen held what looked to be a comfortable advantage until Nix bundled the ball into the net on 57 minutes from Corbett’s dangerous delivery.

Corbett then came to the fore with two points in a row, before AJ O’Connor made sure of the win in added time.

Five points by Limerick U20 footballer John Hayes helped St Kieran’s into the last four with a 1-11 to 0-7 victory over Fr Casey’s.

Both sides struggled for scores early on but St Kieran’s led by a point at the end of an uneventful first half thanks to a fine Noel Callanan point.

Kieran’s were much the better side when the game resumed with Sean McSweeney and Hayes in fine form up front.

Hayes put Kieran’s into a four point advantage 16 minutes from time and the result was never in doubt from there on in.

A McSweeney penalty confirmed the win in added time.

Kieran’s play this season’s surprise package Oola in their semi final, while Newcastle West take on champions of the last two years Adare.