News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Limerick SFC: Newcastle West pass tough test

Limerick SFC: Newcastle West pass tough test
By John Keogh
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Newcastle West and St Kieran’s have joined Adare and Oola in the Limerick SFC semi-finals after quarter-final victories on Saturday.

The 2015 champions, Newcastle West, secured the place in the last four after a stern test from Ballysteen.

The underdogs led by three going into the final stages, but a Bryan Nix goal and two points from Iain Corbett saw the Magpies take a 1-10 to 1-7 win.

Ballysteen held a three point half-time advantage with Danny Neville bagging the only goal of the opening 30 minutes. Neville finished with 1-3 and was a constant threat.

Ballysteen held what looked to be a comfortable advantage until Nix bundled the ball into the net on 57 minutes from Corbett’s dangerous delivery.

Corbett then came to the fore with two points in a row, before AJ O’Connor made sure of the win in added time.

Five points by Limerick U20 footballer John Hayes helped St Kieran’s into the last four with a 1-11 to 0-7 victory over Fr Casey’s.

Both sides struggled for scores early on but St Kieran’s led by a point at the end of an uneventful first half thanks to a fine Noel Callanan point.

Kieran’s were much the better side when the game resumed with Sean McSweeney and Hayes in fine form up front.

Hayes put Kieran’s into a four point advantage 16 minutes from time and the result was never in doubt from there on in.

A McSweeney penalty confirmed the win in added time.

Kieran’s play this season’s surprise package Oola in their semi final, while Newcastle West take on champions of the last two years Adare.

READ MORE

High-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blast

More on this topic

More than just a moment for women’s sportMore than just a moment for women’s sport

Camogie, as well as Galway, the big winnerCamogie, as well as Galway, the big winner

Tipperary SHC: Mark McCarthy goal key as Toomevara defeat reigning championsTipperary SHC: Mark McCarthy goal key as Toomevara defeat reigning champions

Mayo SFC: Powerful Ballina put down a markerMayo SFC: Powerful Ballina put down a marker

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

High-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blastHigh-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blast

The lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern IrelandThe lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern Ireland

Premier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland dutyPremier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland duty

Westmeath come from seven points behind to secure intermediate Camogie titleWestmeath come from seven points behind to secure intermediate Camogie title


Lifestyle

Margaret Atwood's latest book hasn't been released yet has already scored the author a nomination for the Booker Prize. While judging is shrouded in secrecy, Joyce Fegan got her hands on an early copy of The Testaments.Book review: The Testaments brings Atwood's Handmaid's Tale to a definitive close

I moved school lots. I went to seven primary schools, I think. My family moved from London to Ireland and back again and then to Germany, though I didn’t go to school there. I was used to being the new girl in school all the time, so I had a routine down.School Daze: ‘I went to seven schools’, says Alison Spittle

As Fintan Ginnane’s gandelow glides along the silky waters of the River Fergus in Co Clare, the river’s islands reveal themselves one after another, some flat and bare, others with such dense tree cover that no patch of green is visible: Illaunbeg; Inismacowney; Inistubrid; Shore Island; Doon Island.Window on to Canon Island abbey, bombarded by Cromwell in 1651

THE Danish government has decided to ban new fish farms at sea, or expansion of existing ones. The move is being watched by the industry here and by people who continue to oppose such farms planned for places such as Bantry Bay, Co Cork.Danes put brakes on fish farms

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »