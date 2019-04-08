Limerick sell naming rights to Gaelic Grounds in LIT partnership

Limerick GAA have sold the naming rights to the Gaelic Grounds as part of a unique partnership with LIT.

The third-level institute will pay €300,000 to Limerick GAA over a 10-year period, with the stadium to be renamed the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

They'll also offer scholarships to Limerick club members to attend LIT, as well as giving support to Limerick inter-county and club teams as part of the deal.

The partnership has been hailed as a "win-win-win" for Limerick, LIT students, and the GAA, with students gaining internships and work experience across the various functions of Limerick GAA.

Described as the 'first of its kind in Ireland', the partnership will include:

A dedicated scholarship scheme for Limerick GAA Club members to attend LIT;

Limerick GAA internships and work experience for LIT students in sports coaching, event management, marketing, and other areas;

LIT support for Limerick GAA clubs;

Use of LIT campus facilities by Limerick GAA teams and administration;

Use of the grounds as a “Living Lab” for LIT students for educational and other purposes;

Re-naming of the Gaelic Grounds to LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The €300,000 financial contribution will be paid in annual installments of €30,000 drawn from LIT’s commercial activities. State funds will not be used as part of the deal.

The 10-year agreement will cover a period which includes planned redevelopments to the grounds, including a new plaza-type area and enhanced stadium facilities.

"This partnership helps bring Limerick GAA to another level. We are on an exciting trajectory and this partnership reflects that new energy and vibrancy," said Limerick GAA Chairman John Cregan in a statement.

"By partnering like this, we are reaching into each other’s communities, unlocking a range of benefits for Limerick, for our clubs and for students.

"This is a far deeper relationship than a typical commercial one, and brings with it huge benefits that a conventional commercial relationship simply could not deliver."

"This agreement is unique in Ireland, and reflects a new confidence here in Limerick that we can go our own way, find our own models and deliver benefits for the people of Limerick" said LIT President Dr. Vincent Cunnane.

"This partnership is a win-win-win for Limerick, for LIT students, and for Limerick GAA.

"It’s a symbiotic relationship where, for example, our students with be able to get invaluable and relevant work experience around for their chosen career area, with the benefit of their energy and education also being very much felt in the GAA.

"At the same time we will also be offering scholarships every year for Limerick GAA club members to come to college in LIT, and we will also be putting in place programmes drawn from specific LIT expertise to support smaller clubs."

All-Ireland-winner and LIT student Diarmaid Byrnes said: "From a marketing student’s perspective, I see huge opportunity from this by way of the practical experience, in particular, that students can get from working as interns and on match days and other events at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

"On the other hand, I know the type of impact LIT can have through the expertise it will bring on board for the GAA and clubs. It’s a perfect fit."