Limerick recall influential quartet for final battle

Cian Lynch, Declan Hannon, Gearoid Hegarty, and Graeme Mulcahy have been restored to the Limerick team for tomorrow’s Munster hurling final.

Injury meant centre-back Hannon played no part in their final round-robin outing to Semple Stadium two weeks ago, Lynch and Mulcahy were introduced in the second half, while Hegarty was an unused sub.

Making way are Paddy O’Loughlin, Darragh O’Donovan, Shane Dowling, and Seamus Flanagan.

For the visitors to the Gaelic Grounds, Cathal Barrett has been passed fit to start.

Dan McCormack replacing the injured Patrick Bonner Maher in the half-forward line is the sole change from the side which had four to spare over Limerick.

Kilkenny boss Brian Cody has named an unchanged team for tomorrow’s Leinster final. Richie Hogan, who did not feature against Wexford last time out, is again named on the bench.

Diarmuid O’Connor’s enforced departure because of injury is one of four changes to the Mayo team for today’s third round qualifier at home to Armagh. Michael Plunkett, Donal Vaughan, Fergal Boland, and Mikey Murray come into the starting team, with Colm Boyle, Jason Doherty, Darren Coen, and the aforementioned O’Connor making way.

Mayo (All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier v Armagh):

D Clarke; C Barrett, B Harrison, K Higgins; L Keegan, M Plunkett, P Durcan; D Vaughan, A O’Shea; F McDonagh, C Loftus, M Murray; K McLoughlin, A Moran, F Boland.

Kildare (All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier v Tyrone):

M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, P Kelly; C O’Donoghue, E Doyle, D Hyland; K Feely, F Conway; D Slattery, C Healy, K Cribbin; A Tyrrell, B McCormack, N Flynn.

Offaly (All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier v Laois):

P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, D Dempsey; C Donohoe, J Moloney, N Darby; E Carroll, P Cunningham; S Horan, A Sullivan, C Mangan; B Allen, N McNamee, R McNamee.

Laois (All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier v Offaly):

G Brody; S Attride, D Booth, G Dillon; S O’Flynn, R Pigott, P O’Sullivan; J O’Loughlin, K Lillis; D O’Reilly, D Kingston, D O’Connor; P Kingston, C Murphy, E O’Carroll.

Clare (All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier v Westmeath):

S Ryan; D Ryan, C Brennan, G Kelly; C Ó hÁiniféin, A Fitzgerald, S Collins; G Brennan, C O’Connor; S O’Donoghue, E Cleary, J Malone; G Cooney, D Tubridy, C O’Dea.

Westmeath (All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier v Clare):

E Carberry; K Maguire, R Wallace, B Sayeh; K Daly, K Martin, J Dolan; S Duncan, D Corroon; D Lynch, R O’Toole, G Egan; T McDaniel, J Heslin, C McCormack.

Kilkenny (Leinster SHC final v Wexford):

E Murphy; P Murphy, H Lawlor, J Holden; P Deegan, P Walsh, E Morrissey; C Buckley, C Fogarty; R Leahy, W Walsh, TJ Reid; B Ryan, C Fennelly, A Mullen.

Laois (Joe McDonagh Cup final v Westmeath):

E Rowland; L Cleere, M Whelan, D Hartnett; J Kelly, R Mullaney, P Delaney; J Lennon, P Purcell; A Dunphy, M Kavanagh, S Maher; W Dunphy, C Dwyer, R King.

Kilkenny (Leinster MHC final v Wexford):

A Tallis (Lisdowney); B Reid (Glenmore), W Halpin (Slieverue), T Roche (St Martin’s); P McDonald (Thomastown), P Moylan (Dicksboro), J Aylward (Mooncoin); A Hickey (Dunnamaggin), D Walsh (Dunnamaggin); P Blanchfield (Graiguenamanagh), C O’Sullivan (Tullogher Rosbercon), L Moore (Dicksboro); B Drennan (Galmoy), T Clifford (Dicksboro), J Doyle (Windgap).

Limerick (Munster MHC final v Clare):

J Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen); A Murrihy (Ahane), R Lyons (Monaleen), F O’Connor (Effin); J Quilty (Blackrock), E Hurley (Newcastle West), C Coughlan (Ballybrown); P Kirby (Patrickswell), P Reale (Knockainey); A English (Doon), C O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), E Stokes (Doon); A O’Connor (Ballybrown), P O’Donovan (Effin), L Lynch (Mungret St Pauls).

Clare (Munster MHC final v Limerick:

A Shanahan (Tulla); S Devanney (Sixmilebridge), A Hogan (Feakle), C McGroary (Corofin); J Collins (Eire Og), C Galvin (Clarecastle), T Butler (Doora Barefield); C O’Meara (Clonlara), C Murphy (O’Callaghan Mills); K O’Connor (Corofin), O Clune (Feakle), K Smyth (Kilanena); S Meehan (Banner), C Hegarty (Inagh Kilnamona), D Cahill (Corofin).