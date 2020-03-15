Limerick postpone club championship fixtures in April

Limerick have become the first county to put off their club championship fixtures next month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

After the GAA on Thursday banned all Gaelic Games activities until March 29 at the earliest, Limerick’s Competitions Control Committee have today informed clubs championship games will not take place as scheduled in April.

The statement reads: “Coiste Ceannais na gComortaisí Luimní have made the decision to postponed all club championship games fixed for this April.

“It is proposed that we will engage with the Provincial Council and National CCC with a view to restructure our Games Programme. This may include the redesign of the current formats. If so, we will engage with the clubs prior to any decision being made.

“In summary, the club championships in Senior, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate, all U21 and Minor Hurling and Senior, Intermediate and Minor Football will not proceed in the month of April.

“County Leagues will resume when sanction is approved by the Statutory Bodies.

“We ask clubs please, please adhere to all guidelines outlined by the Government and the HSE.”