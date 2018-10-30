Limerick LGFA confirm John Ryan as manager for 2019

By Joel Slattery

Despite rumours to the contrary, Limerick LGFA have confirmed that John Ryan will be in charge of the ladies football team for 2019.

After winning an All-Ireland Junior ladies football title just seven weeks ago, there were reports from Shannonside that Ryan was relieved of his duties last week - reports which prompted a special meeting of the county board.

However, at that meeting, it was confirmed that the All-Ireland winning boss would lead the team into the intermediate championship in 2019 after he got support from the club delegates.

Olivia Giltenane, who has played for Limerick for the last 16 seasons, reacted to the news positively on Twitter:

Let the Training for 2019 Commence 🙌💚💪 https://t.co/LHARHBGAeu— Olivia Giltenane (@ogiltenane) October 30, 2018

"Let the training for 2019 commence," she wrote.