Limerick IFC final replay: Galtee Gaels see off Gerald Griffins to secure senior football in 2020

Galtee Gaels 1-11 - 0-12 Gerald Griffins

Galtee Gaels will be playing senior football in Limerick next year following a 1-11 to 0-12 victory over Gerald Griffins in the IFC final replay at the LIT Gaelic Groiunds.

Derek Gallahue’s goal three minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the sides after an enthralling contest. Bob Childs’ contribution was also crucial as he sent over seven points from full forward.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-7 apiece at the break. Gerald Griffins had raced into a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage, but were pegged back with Bob Childs leading the charge.

He sent over five points in the opening half hour. He was ably backed up by his brother Tommie, who gave a stellar performance in the middle of the park.

Tommy Griffin gave Griffins the perfect start to the second half with a ’45, but they were hit by 1-1 in quick succession.

Derek Gallahue and Sean Clancy played a 1-2 and the former buried a low shot past Brian Scanlon for the all important goal that saw Galtee Gaels home.

Scorers Galtee Gaels: B Childs 0-7 (3f), D Gallahue 1-0, S Casey, T Childs, P Gallahue and S McGrath 0-1 each

Scorers Gerald Griffins: G Stack 0-5 (3f), J Long and M Thornton 0-2 each, D Noonan, A O’Sullivan and T Griffin 0-1 (’45) each.

Galtee Gaels: D McGrath; I Whelan, M O’Sullivan, E McNamara; A Coughlan, E Gallahue; T Childs, P McGrath; S Clancy, D Gallahue, S Casey; A Condon, B Childs, P Gallahue.

Subs: C Moriarty for P Gallahue (61).

Gerald Griffins: B Scanlon; Ch McSweeney, Di Noonan, D Liston; B Stack, P O’Connell, Co McSweeney; J Liston, T Griffin; J Long, G Stack; S O’Connor, Da Noonan, P Brouder.

Subs: MJ Ambrose for Brouder (39), M Thornton for Long (45), C Cummane for Da Noonan (55).

Ref: M Sexton (Bruree).