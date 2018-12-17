Limerick hurlers hailed at medals gala

Adare Manor last night hosted a gala event 45 years in the making.

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick - a title the county had been questing for since 1973 - received their medals in a gala function which boasted a guest list of 335 at the world-renowned hotel owned by team sponsor, JP McManus.

Players and their partners were the stars of the show along with manager John Kiely and his management team in one of their last official functions of what has been an incredible season.

Limerick chairman John Cregan paid tribute to all who had played a part in returning the Liam MacCarthy Cup to Shannonside.

Left to right: Andrew La Touche-Cosgrave and Chloe Walsh at last night’s All-Ireland medal presentation; Diarmaid Byrnes and Elaine Kennedy on their arrival at last night’s event at Adare Manor Hotel; Sarah Carey and Tom Condon strike a pose at last night’s event; and All-Ireland winning Limerick captain Declan Hannon with Louise Cantillon. Pictures: Diarmuid Greene

Cregan said: “Last night marked the end of a remarkable journey for 36 gallant young men who received a coveted Celtic Cross from Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael John Horan.

“Their performances on the field this year have been both magnificent and heroic. What began as a dream is now very much a reality.”

It was an emotional night also for Cregan - who became the first Limerick chairman to welcome the All-Ireland senior hurling champions back to the county.

“I am the first to admit that I am in a very privileged position. There were many, many wonderful people who have held this role over the last four decades that didn’t get to enjoy the joy of seeing Limerick winning the All-Ireland title.

“And we should never forget the huge amount of work that those people undertook and achieved for the betterment of Limerick GAA.”

Cregan also paid a heartfelt tribute to the McManus family for their “hospitality” at Adare Manor last night and for their “generosity and support for the county team and for Limerick GAA throughout the years.”

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that selector Jimmy Quilty has departed from Limerick’s senior hurling management.

“Jimmy Quilty confirmed he has left the senior hurling set-up for 2019,” secretary Mike O’Riordan said. “We would like to thank Jimmy for his service to the county and his massive contribution to the two All-Ireland success; U21 and senior.”

The Blackrock man was alongside John Kiely for the past two seasons at senior level, while he also was a selector on the 2015 All-Ireland U21 winning side. The draws for the Limerick club hurling and football championships were made at county convention on Saturday afternoon.

Munster Club champions Dr Crokes continue on the trophy trail in 2018. Yesterday they defeated Rathmore 1-17 to 2-11 in the East Kerry O’Donoghue Cup semi-final.

LIMERICK SFC: Group 1: Fr Caseys, St Senans, Ballylanders, Ballysteen, Monaleen, Adare.

Group 2: Oola, Galbally, Na Piarsaigh, St Kierans, Newcastle West, Drom-Broadford.

LIMERICK SHC: Group One: South Liberties, Na Piarsaigh, Patrickswell, Doon, Kilmallock and Adare.

Group Two: Ballybrown, Knockainey, Murroe-Boher, Garryspillane, Monaleen and Ahane.

LIMERICK PREMIER IHC: Dromin-Athlacca, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Bruff, Pallasgreen, Cappamore, Mungret, Blackrock, Bruree.

LIMERICK IHC: Group One: Na Piarsaigh, Newcastle West, Croom, Tournafulla, Knockaderry, Feohanagh.

Group Two: Glenroe, Effin, Hospital-Herbertstown, Drom-Broadfrord, St Patricks, Granagh-Ballingarry.

LIMERICK IFC: Group One: Bruff, Claughaun, Pallasgreen, St Patricks, Athea, Rathkeale.

Group Two: Glin, Gerald Griffins, Kildimo-Pallaskenry, Galtee Gaels, Mungret, Mountcollins.

LIMERICK JAFC: Group 1: Cappamore, Ballylanders, Oola, Ballybrown, Cappagh.

Group 2: Fr Caseys, Hospital-Herbertstown, Dromcollogher-Broadford, Monaleen, Fedamore.

Group 3: Kilteely-Dromkeen, Pallasgreen, Crecora, Croom, Newcastle West.

Group 4: Castlemahon, Ahane, Ballybricken-Bohermore, Monagea, Bruree.