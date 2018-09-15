Limerick hoping to end another JFC title famine

By Cliona Foley

It’s eight years since Limerick were last in, and won, the All-Ireland Ladies’ JFC final, and it’s like fate has thrown in some reminders.

Their opposition (Louth) is the same and TG4’s Underdogs is back on our screen.

Two of Limerick’s 2010 winners — the Giltenane sisters — appeared in the female version of the show back in 2006, and Olivia and Martina are among five players who are still involved with the Shannonsiders, along with Caitriona Davis, Siobhan Moloney, and Dympna O’Brien.

Captain, Cathy Mee, has a very different background.

She primarily played soccer in her youth, for Ballylanders and Munster (underage), and also at college, in UCC, where she studied social science.

But Gaelic has taken over in the past 10 years and she reflects the wide spread of clubs represented on John Ryan’s team, with six players from St Brigid’s, five each from Ballylanders and St Ailbe’s, four from Mungret St Paul’s and many more, including one from hurling stronghold, Ahane.

Mee also reflects a generation who inevitably take time out to travel and her two years in Perth, Australia, deepened her love for Gaelic football.

“I was in Perth and played for a local team, called Western Shamrocks. I really enjoyed the football and it’s a great way of meeting Irish over there.

“They have this GAA competition, called the ‘State Games’, every year and I represented Western Australia and we went to Melbourne for a week for it and won a plate. A week of football: sure what more could you want?”

It wasn’t all sunshine and football Down Under, though. Mee used her time there to get experience working in nursing homes and medical facilities, which helped her to qualify for a two-year masters. Her graduation ceremony, and a new job on a children’s care team with the state agency, Tusla, all happened in recent weeks, so this is a hectic time for her.

But she is buzzing for a final that Limerick could not have imagined 12 months ago, when they were relegated in the league.

“There was huge rebuilding. We got a completely new management and a lot of new players. It’s taken a while, and a lot of ups and downs, but we’ve made huge progress,” Mee says.

One setback was meeting 2015 champions, Louth, in the Division Four semi-finals, where they took a bit of a trimming.

“Then, our first championship match was a disaster. We went up to Derry, there was thunder and lightning, and we lost by a point.”

Victory over Carlow set up their quarter-final against a fancied London, and despite trailing by five early on, they came back, bolstered by a bench that has been boosted by camogie star, Rebecca Delee, and the return of 2007 All Star, Dympna O’Brien, one of the greats of the women’s game.

They’re also a team that includes two mums: Amy Ryan and Martina Giltenane.

“Amy has two boys and Martina had a baby last year. Apart from the effects on the body, you need to get people to mind them while you’re playing and training, and Martina’s husband is a farmer, so that’s never easy,” Mee says.