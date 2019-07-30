News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick board ‘hugely frustrated’ over denied 65 in All-Ireland semi-final defeat

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 08:15 PM

The Limerick County Board have registered their disappointment and frustration with Croke Park about how they were denied a 65 in the penultimate play of Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny.

Darragh O’Donovan’s sideline cut appeared to have parried off Cillian Buckley’s hurley out over the end-line but was judged by match officials, including referee Alan Kelly, to have been a wide.

It’s the second time in six years Limerick have suffered as a result of a contentious decision after HawkEye erroneously ruled out a Barry Nash point in the 2013 All-Ireland minor semi-final defeat to Galway. The score detection technology had not be recalibrated to hurling from football and was suspended for the day following the call.

County chairman John Cregan ruled out an appeal of the result but confirmed they had expressed their disgruntlement with the GAA. “It was deeply disappointing and hugely frustrating from everyone’s point of view in Limerick for something like that to happen,” he told the Limerick Leader.

We came up a bit short on the day and when you are beaten it is always disappointing, but when there is an issue attached it makes it more disappointing with a lot of what-ifs — what if we got the 65 and what if we scored the 65 and those questions are up in the air now and will remain unanswered.

“It’s worth mentioning that the incident was brought to the attention of the referee and the linesman before the last play by one of our sideline officials and by one or two players but he (Kelly) didn’t respond in a positive manner and blew the final whistle and once the final whistle is blown it’s very difficult to change anything.”

Cregan added that he intends pursuing the matter so as to ensure officials “for such games have adequate experience to deal with such issues”. He commended manager John Kiely’s views afterwards that Limerick had to move on from the controversy.

GAA

