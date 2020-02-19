News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Liam Silke among three changes for Galway's clash with Tyrone

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Galway football manager Pádraic Joyce has made three changes to his starting team for Sunday’s visit of Tyrone to Tuam Stadium.

Corofin’s Liam Silke, named at centre-back, will make his first league start of the new season this weekend. The four-time All-Ireland club winner comes in for John Daly.

Further up the field, Eamon Brannigan is selected at right half-forward, while Adrian Varley gets the nod at left corner-forward. Losing out are Finnian Ó Laoi and Michael Boyle.

The Tribesmen have started well under new manager Joyce, winning two of their opening three games.

Indeed, it could have so easily been three from three given the westerners enjoyed an injury-time lead against Kerry in Round 2 before being overhauled at the death.

In a message from Joyce, released on social media yesterday, he said it was a game “we should have won”.

“With little time between games, we picked ourselves up quickly and beat Donegal a week later. It was a massive two points for us in Letterkenny, coming from seven points down to beat tough opposition. It leaves us joint top of the table with Dublin and Tyrone after three games," the manager wrote.

“As expected, it’s seriously competitive with little or nothing between the teams. Every point secured is incredibly valuable. A victory now can leave you in a great position to get to a league final, a defeat can suddenly leave you near the bottom and fighting relegation.”

Galway (Allianz FL Division 1 v Tyrone): C Gleeson; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, J Heaney; G O'Donnell, L Silke, C McDaid; R Steede, C D'Arcy; E Brannigan, D Comer, M Daly; R Finnerty, S Walsh, A Varley.

